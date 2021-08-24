Ventilator Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 9.13 billion with 5.0% CAGR by 2027

The global “Ventilators Market”, size is estimated to gain momentum on account of the increasing number of ICU admissions that require mechanical ventilation. This is further attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that requires critical care equipment such as incubators, ventilator, and other devices. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Ventilator Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Adult, and Pediatric & Neonatal), By Interface (Invasive, and Non-invasive), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”, offers a comprehensive overview of the market. According to this report, the value of the market was USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.13 billion by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2027.

The global economy is facing huge losses on account of the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the businesses are at a halt and the ones that are running through minimum contact medium, are scantily drawing bare minimum revenues. However, we hope to overcome this situation soon with the government support. We, at Fortune Business Insights, are offering analytical reports on the impact of COVID-19 on various markets so that the investors can scrutinize them and accordingly make long-term investment decisions.

Major Ventilator Market Key players covered in the report include:

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Medical AG

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Other vendors

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Ventilator Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

Advent of New Mechanical Ventilators will Add Impetus to Market

A ventilation machine provides artificial or mechanical respiration to a patient suffering from any chronic disease. The current COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the number of patients requiring intensive and critical medical aid. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports an estimate of about 4.7 million people suffering from COVID-19 all over the world as per May 18, 2020. Therefore, a rise in the number of critical care unit cases is a significant factor in propelling the ventilator market growth. In addition to this, the rising disposable incomes of people and their willingness to spend more on advanced healthcare services have encouraged the improvement and up-gradation of healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities. This is also adding impetus to the market.

On the negative side, the complications associated with using ventilator such as nosocomial pneumonia, bronchopleural fistula, pneumothorax, and others may result in gastric problems, cardiac output, alkalosis, and renal impairment, thereby, hampering the overall market.

Nevertheless, the continuous investments by players on new mechanical ventilators, especially for patients undergoing cardiovascular interventions are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the future.

Segment:

Adult Segment to Emerge Dominant Attributed to High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases among Adult Population

Based on segmentation by type, the market is bifurcated into adult and paediatric & neonatal segments. Among these, the adult segment earned the highest ventilator market share in 2019. This is accountable to the high prevalence of chronic diseases among adults as compared to their younger counterpart.

Regional Analysis-

North America Emerged Dominant Accountable to Highest Number of Critical Care Patients

Regionally, North America generated USD 0.88 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and emerged dominant. Factors responsible for this dominance include the rising number of patients admitted to intensive care and critical care units every year. Additionally, the reimbursement policies offered by the governments of Canada and the U.S. are also aiding in the expansion of this regional market.

On the other side, the second-largest market share is earned by Europe on account of the increasing adoption of mechanical ventilation support systems. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit significant growth in the coming years on account of a rise in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable incomes of people, and their willingness to spend on better medical facilities.

Competitive Landscape-

Dominant Players Focusing on Developing Novel Technologies for Advanced Ventilators

Currently, Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Getinge AB are holding 40% or more shares in this market. This is owing to their strong focus on research and development of novel technology in the advanced ventilators. Other players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to maintain their positions in the market.

Key Industry Developments of the Market Include:

March 2020 – NKV-550 Series was launched by Nihon Kohden for patients irrespective of their age, admitted in the critical care units.

April 2020 – RespirAD portable ventilator was launched by Biodesign Innovation Labs for taking care of coronavirus patients.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Dieses, By Key Region/ Key Countries, 2019 Number of ICU Beds, by Key Region/ Key Country Technological Advancements, Ventilator New Product Launches, By Key Market Players Key Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19, on Global Ventilator Market

Global Ventilator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Adult Paediatric & Neonatal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Interface Invasive Non-invasive Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Ventilator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Adult Paediatric & Neonatal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Interface Invasive Non-invasive Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Ventilator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Adult Paediatric & Neonatal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Interface Invasive Non-invasive Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Ventilator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Adult Paediatric & Neonatal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Interface Invasive Non-invasive Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

