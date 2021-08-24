Solar Backsheet Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

The solar backsheet market is estimated to be USD 1.71 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.02%, from 2018 to 2023. Increasing solar PV installation and policy support from governments to enable the adoption of renewable technologies are driving the solar backsheet market. High installation and storage costs of solar PV act as restraints for the market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Solar Backsheet Market

The floating power plant market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the ability of these plants to generate more power due to the cooling nature of water. Floating power plants also solve land constraint issues which are major hurdles in ground-mounted solar installations.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global solar backsheet market during the forecast period due to the significant increase in solar PV installation in China and India. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific and is heavily investing in solar PV to reduce carbon emissions and fulfil its power needs. The other key markets in Asia Pacific are India, South Korea, and Australia. Asia Pacific accounted for more than 50% of the solar backsheet market in 2017.

Breakdown of Primaries

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 24%, Tier 2- 35%, Tier 3- 41%

By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Manager Level- 35%, Others- 35%

By Region: North America- 30%, Asia Pacific- 40%, Europe- 20%, Rest of the World- 10%

Research Coverage

The report provides a picture of the solar backsheet market across several applications and different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as type, application, installation, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

