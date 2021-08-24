The report has taken into consideration two scenarios and forecasted the market based on the assumptions made under each scenario. Scenario 1 is based on the current market environment which is characterized by participation from regions that have implemented the DOF solutions on a commercial basis. Scenario 2 presents a more optimistic projection for the market as it also takes into consideration potential market participation from the countries that have not currently regularized the adoption of DOF.

The DOF market is segmented into five major regions, namely Western Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the world. Western Europe dominates the global DOF market. In Western Europe Norway and U.K. are the leaders in this segment with maximum developments in digital oilfields market.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Digital Oil Field Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2024

The market is further segmented on the basis of its services namely as instrumentation & automation and IT services, it’s also segmented on the basis of processes included in the DOF solutions covering reservoir optimization, production optimization, drilling optimization and others including safety management, asset management and maintenance & repair. The report also touches upon various important aspects of the market. These include analysis of the value chain, Porter’s Five Forces model and the competitive landscape of the market based on the developments of the key players.

The global market for the digital oilfields is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of ~7-9% through to 2019, and ~5-6% for projections up to 2024. The Middle East and APAC regions are expected to show the highest growth rate, for the period under consideration. The key advantages provided by DOF, with respect to operations and analysis, play a vital role in the growth prospects.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES 16

1.2 ANALYST INSIGHTS 16

1.3 MARKET DEFINITIONS 17

1.4 MARKETS COVERED 17

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 18

1.6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 18

1.6.1 APPROACH 18

1.6.2 MARKET SIZE +0000IMATION 19

1.6.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION 21

1.6.4 KEY DATA TAKEN FROM SECONDARY SOURCES 23

1.6.5 KEY SECONDARY SOURCES USED 23

1.6.6 KEY DATA TAKEN FROM PRIMARY SOURCES 24

1.6.7 ASSUMPTIONS MADE FOR THIS REPORT 24

