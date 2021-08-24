Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik

“

The report titled Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik, EMS-GRIVORY, RadiciGroup, Ensinger Group, RTP, NYCOA, UBE, LyondellBasell, Clariant, LATI S.p.A., Bada, Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd, SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Electronic and Electrical

Household Products

Machinery

Other



The Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ordinary Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

1.2.3 Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Electronic and Electrical

1.3.4 Household Products

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production

2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Chinese Taiwan

2.9 Turkey

3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 DuPont

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuPont Overview

12.1.3 DuPont Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuPont Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments

12.2 ARKEMA

12.2.1 ARKEMA Corporation Information

12.2.2 ARKEMA Overview

12.2.3 ARKEMA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ARKEMA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 ARKEMA Recent Developments

12.3 Evonik

12.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.3.2 Evonik Overview

12.3.3 Evonik Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Evonik Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Evonik Recent Developments

12.4 EMS-GRIVORY

12.4.1 EMS-GRIVORY Corporation Information

12.4.2 EMS-GRIVORY Overview

12.4.3 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 EMS-GRIVORY Recent Developments

12.5 RadiciGroup

12.5.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information

12.5.2 RadiciGroup Overview

12.5.3 RadiciGroup Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 RadiciGroup Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 RadiciGroup Recent Developments

12.6 Ensinger Group

12.6.1 Ensinger Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ensinger Group Overview

12.6.3 Ensinger Group Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ensinger Group Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Ensinger Group Recent Developments

12.7 RTP

12.7.1 RTP Corporation Information

12.7.2 RTP Overview

12.7.3 RTP Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 RTP Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 RTP Recent Developments

12.8 NYCOA

12.8.1 NYCOA Corporation Information

12.8.2 NYCOA Overview

12.8.3 NYCOA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 NYCOA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 NYCOA Recent Developments

12.9 UBE

12.9.1 UBE Corporation Information

12.9.2 UBE Overview

12.9.3 UBE Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 UBE Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 UBE Recent Developments

12.10 LyondellBasell

12.10.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

12.10.2 LyondellBasell Overview

12.10.3 LyondellBasell Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LyondellBasell Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments

12.11 Clariant

12.11.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.11.2 Clariant Overview

12.11.3 Clariant Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Clariant Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Clariant Recent Developments

12.12 LATI S.p.A.

12.12.1 LATI S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.12.2 LATI S.p.A. Overview

12.12.3 LATI S.p.A. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 LATI S.p.A. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 LATI S.p.A. Recent Developments

12.13 Bada

12.13.1 Bada Corporation Information

12.13.2 Bada Overview

12.13.3 Bada Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Bada Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Bada Recent Developments

12.14 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd

12.14.1 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Overview

12.14.3 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.15 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

12.15.1 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Corporation Information

12.15.2 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Overview

12.15.3 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Recent Developments

12.16 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd.

12.16.1 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Overview

12.16.3 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Distributors

13.5 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Industry Trends

14.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Drivers

14.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Challenges

14.4 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”