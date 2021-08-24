Orthophosphoric Acid Overview,Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

The global Orthophosphoric Acid Market is expected to reach USD 41.20 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing application of Orthophosphoric Acid among the end-user industries.

A significant portion of Orthophosphoric Acid produced worldwide is used in the production of fertilizers. It is primarily converted into three phosphate salts, namely diammonium hydrogen phosphate (DAP), monoammonium dihydrogen phosphate (MAP), and triple superphosphate (TSP), which are in high demand from the agriculture industry as fertilizers. Phosphorus is a vital plant nutrient and is absorbed by plant roots, generally as the dihydrogen phosphate ion derived from Orthophosphoric Acid.

Orthophosphoric Acid in the food & beverage industry finds usage as a food additive. It is used to function as a preservative or to impart a strong flavor to food products. It is most commonly consumed through soft drinks. It is accountable for the peculiar taste of colas. Additionally, several bottled teas, punches, sports drinks, and fruit-flavored beverages comprise Orthophosphoric Acid. The salts of Orthophosphoric Acid find application in several dairy products to alter the proteins and modify the pH value to produce a higher-quality product.

Market Overview:

The rise in materials and chemicals companies’ deployment of digital technologies to enhance efficiency gains and increase reliability are the key factors stimulating materials and chemicals industry trends. The industry players are allocating huge budgets for advanced sensing and automation machines to enhanced optimization of operations.

Materials and chemicals are used across various end-use industries such as manufacturing, medical & pharmaceutical, automotive, food tech, among others. New product launches, technological advancements, growing consumer demand variety in daily use items, and increasing automation in the industry will accrue to major revenue gains in the coming years. Also, increasing consumer awareness regarding energy-efficiency and associated demand for sustainable products will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Innopho Holdings Inc., Eurochem, Mosaic Company, Argium Inc., United Phosphorous Ltd., Solvay-Rhodia, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Israel Chemical Ltd., Vale SA, and laxness AG, among others.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific as expected to continue as one of the largest and fastest growing Orthophosphoric Acid market globally. The increasing manufacturing and export demand over the past decade has led several global leading companies to not only make huge investments in the region’s materials and chemical sector but also set up their own manufacturing base in the region to increase their presence in this emerging market.

Global Orthophosphoric Acid Market Segmentation:

Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Wet Process

Thermal Process

Dry Kiln Process

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Electronic Grade

Food grade

Technical Grade

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

