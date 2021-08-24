Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate Market Overview,Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2027

The global Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate Market is forecast to reach USD 161.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate is an odorless, colorless, non-combustible, slightly basic, and a salty substance. It is also known as potassium hydrogen carbonate or potassium acid carbonate.

Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate is a convenient source of carbon dioxide in baking applications. Moreover, it is a handy source of potassium and acts as a corrosion inhibitor. Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate is an electrolyte that is crucial for several body functions. Most of the people receive it by eating a variety of diet that includes foods that contain potassium. However, some medical conditions cause potassium levels to drop. Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate supplement is subscribed to by physicians in those cases.

Market Size – USD 115.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Application as a fungicide in organic farming.

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate market. China is the key producer of the market product. The region has the fastest growth rate due to the rapidly increasing healthcare industry, rise in industrial and personal care applications, and growth in agricultural activities in developing nations such as India and China. The healthcare sector finds the most usage of Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, mainly due to government initiatives to modernize the healthcare sector in developing nations.

Leading Market Competitors:

CellMark USA, LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Kudos Blends Limited, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Noah Technologies, KRONOX Lab Sciences Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, and Evonik, among others.

Global Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Corrosion Inhibitor

Health Care

Industrial

Fire Extinguisher

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Conclusively, all aspects of the Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

