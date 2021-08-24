PE Pipes Grade Market Overview,Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global PE Pipes Grade Market is forecast to reach USD 30.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyethylene is expected to continue to be the most widely used plastic resin in the world, benefiting from its easy processability, versatility, recyclability, and low cost.

The market for PE Pipes Grade is growing due to the increasing irrigation activities in the agricultural sector and large scale utility in the transportation of oil, gas, water, and other substance across the globe. The rise in demand for PE Pipes Grade is mainly due to the changes in the consumption of water patterns, economic development, and growth in population. Moreover, the polyethylene pipes are resistant to corrosion and provide longevity and durability with easier installation.

Increasing concerns regarding environment protection and growing health awareness are expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the use of petrochemical products, demand for green products, and increasing investment in plastic recycling projects are the factors that are expected to challenge the market.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

JM Eagle, Aliaxis, Nandi Group, Jain Irrigation Systems, Blue Diamond Industries, National Pipe and Plastics, Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology, Pexmart, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and Kubota ChemiX, among others.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global PE Pipes Grade market growth during the forecast period.

Global PE Pipes Grade Market Segmentation:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

PE 32

PE 40

PE 63

PE 80

PE 100

PE 112

PE 125

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Sewage Systems

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Industrial

Building and Construction

Water Supply

Mining

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



