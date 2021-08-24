Aluminum Oxide Market Overview, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Aluminum Oxide Market is expected to reach USD 73.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing applications of alumina among end-use applications.

Aluminum Oxide finds extensive application in the production of metal aluminum, which finds application in a huge variety of commercial sectors. It is commonly used in both cast forms and wrought. The lightweight of aluminum makes it a suitable choice for use in the automotive and aerospace industry. It is also resistant to corrosion, which leads to its use in food and chemical handling and architectural purposes. Aluminum is an excellent electrical conductor and thus is used frequently in electrical transmission lines.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Alcoa Corporation, Rio Tinto PLC, Almatis BV, United Company RUSAL PLC, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Aluminum Oxide LTd., CVG Bauxilum CA, Norsk Hydro ASA, National Alminium Company Ltd., and Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. among others.

The Aluminum Oxide market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Aluminum Oxide market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Metallurgical-Grade

Tabular

Calcined

Reactive

Fused

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Refractories

Metallurgy

Ceramics

Abrasives

Others

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the expected revenue growth rate of the global Aluminum Oxide market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Aluminum Oxide Market?

What are the latest and emerging trends influencing market growth significantly?

What are the imminent risks and challenges in the Aluminum Oxide industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis performed by authors of the report?

