SB Rubber Market Outlook 2020 Financial Overview Of The Players Such As BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem, Etc.

The global SB Rubber Market size is expected to reach USD 9.99 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is large scale adoption SB Rubber in paper and paperboard packaging industry. SB latex formulations are used as a coating in magazines, catalogs and other paper products, for good printability, and to achieve high gloss, and resistance to water and oil.

Styrene-butadiene latex is a general type of emulsion polymer and is composed of two different types of monomers, namely, styrene (derived from reacting benzene and ethylene) and butadiene (byproduct of ethylene production). Styrene-butadiene latex is classified as a copolymer and is used in a number of commercial and industrial applications. Ongoing research and development activities and private investments in the SB latex is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

The rising demand for carpets has been resulting in rapid adoption of SB Rubber across various industries and sectors in the recent past. This factor is opening up open new and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global SB Rubber market.

BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem, DowDuPont, Trinseo, Synthomer PLC, Omnova Solutions PLC, Zeon Corporation, Lanxess, and NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd.

The SB Rubber market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the SB Rubber market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

SB Rubber Market Segmentation Based on Product Type:

Cationic

Anionic

SB Rubber Market Segmentation Based on Application Range:

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Adhesives

Others

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

