 LPG Market 2020 has Huge Growth in Industry | BP P.L.C. (British Petroleum), Exxon Mobil, etc.

The Global LPG Market is forecast to reach USD 115.60 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. LPG, an organic compound, was discovered in 1857 by Marcellin Berthelot, the French chemist. The compound is produced as a by-product of two other processes, petroleum refining, and natural gas processing. While processing natural gas, it requires removal of LPG, butane, and large amounts of ethane from the raw gas for preventing condensation of its volatiles in natural gas pipelines. In addition to that, this compound is also produced in a limited amount by oil refineries as a by-product of cracking petroleum into heating oil or gasoline. In regards to its features, it is an odorless and colorless gas. It undergoes combustion like other alkanes. Its combustion is cleaner as compared to unleaded gasoline or coal. LPG per BTU production of CO2 is as low as natural gas. It burns hotter as compared to diesel fuel or home heating oil due to the very high hydrogen content. Thus, certain advantages of this fuel over coal or unleaded gasoline is one of the mentionable factor boosting the growth of the sector.

Top Companies Listed in the LPG Market Report:

BP P.L.C. (British Petroleum), Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corp., Sinopec, Total SA, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Statoil ASA, Eni S.p.A, ConocoPhillips and Altagas.

The global materials & chemicals industry report deals with the manufacture and sales of a wide range of chemical products and materials including soaps, perfumes, detergents, and various industrial chemicals and construction raw materials. Increasing implementation of environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, growing environmental awareness among individuals, and escalating demand for technologically advanced products are among the key contributors to industry growth. Industry growth is further driven by growing use of organic industrial chemicals, increasing demand for advanced agrochemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the agricultural industry, and rising demand for advanced materials & chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, and textile industries.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It further segments the market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, med-use, and geography. The LPG industry analysis report assesses the industry in terms of market size, market share, and revenue. The key regional markets covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the presence of the global LPG market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales statistics, distribution channels, and various other key elements.

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

HD5 LPG

HD-10 LPG

Commercial grade LPG

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Industrial & Domestic fuel

Refrigeration

Motor fuel

Solvent

Others

