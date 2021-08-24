The progressing cavity pump market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.02 billion in 2018 to USD 4.08 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.24%, from 2018 to 2023. Increasing investments in modernizing water & wastewater infrastructure, infrastructure development, and suitability for handling high viscosity fluids is driving the market for progressing cavity pumps across the world.

The water & wastewater management segment of the global progressing cavity pump market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the world. Increasing use of progressing cavity pumps in industries such as water & wastewater, oil & gas, process industries, chemicals, and mining due to their high efficiency, wide capacity range, flow rate, and ease of operation and maintenance would drive the market to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109739

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Progressing Cavity Pump Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

North America is the largest market for progressing cavity pumps, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The progressing cavity pump market would be mainly driven by the industrial demand from the US market, particularly from the water & wastewater, chemical, and oil & gas sectors. Aging power & water infrastructure and the reshoring of manufacturing in the US, growing chemicals and food & beverage sector in Canada are likely to positively impact the progressing cavity pump market. Moreover, focus on developing new water & wastewater infrastructure, especially in the US would aid in increasing the demand for progressing cavity pump in this region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109739

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Progressing Cavity Pump Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation: C-Level – 60%, D-Level – 30%, Others – 10%

By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 20%, South & Central America – 15%, Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage:

The report provides a picture of the progressing cavity pump market across the pump industry and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as power rating, end-user, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 LIMITATIONS 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports

Packaging Foams Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Aerospace Coatings Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Armor Materials Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Nickel Alloys Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

PET Preforms Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Oil Water Separator Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Glass Mat Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Crosslinking Agent Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022