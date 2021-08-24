Busbar Protection Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

The busbar protection market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.20 billion in 2018 to USD 4.31 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.10%, from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the increasing investment in transmission & distribution network in countries such as China, India, and the US in the extra high voltage segment. Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be the largest markets for busbar protection during the forecast period.

Modernization of existing transmission & distribution network in developed countries of Europe and North America, along with operational benefits of low impedance busbar protection system such as dynamic bus replica, protection, external-monitoring self-monitoring, and remote access of busbar, is expected to create the demand for the busbar protection market during the forecast period. Delays in grid expansion projects due to government regulations and environmental clearances is the main restrain for the busbar protection market.

Extra high voltage is the largest segment of the busbar protection market, by voltage type, in terms of value. Extra high-voltage power transmission infrastructure transmits the power generated by offshore wind and solar plants. The increasing installation of offshore wind farms and solar farms is creating an opportunity for busbar protection systems in the extra high-voltage segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increased investments in infrastructure development, T&D spending, growing focus on renewable sources of power generation, and infrastructural activities in the recent past. China has the highest installed generation & distribution capacity, resulting in an increased demand for transformers, which in turn, is likely to augment the demand for busbar protection systems. Moreover, the focus of the governments to increase the power generation capacity by using conventional as well as renewable energy sources has further supported the growth of the market.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1–44%, Tier 2–30%, Tier 3–26%

By Designation: C-Level–46%, D-Level–27%, Others–27%

By Region: North America–34%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–27%, South America–8%, Middle East & Africa–11%,

Research Coverage:

The report provides a complete view of the busbar protection market across the various industries and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as voltage, impedance, end-user, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

