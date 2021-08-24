Paralleling Switchgear Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

The paralleling switchgear market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.17 billion in 2018 to USD 1.55 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing use of renewable energy sources in distributed generation, ageing and overburdening of power grids, and investment in industrial sectors such as oil & gas, telecommunication, construction, and mining in regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe are driving the market for paralleling switchgear.

The industrial segment of the paralleling switchgear market is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for critical power from industries such as oil & gas, mining, and process industries in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Continuity of power is crucial for any manufacturing or process industry. Loss of power results in a major loss, hence paralleling switchgear is used to maintain continuity.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for paralleling switchgear, followed by North America and Europe. While India will continue to drive demand, growing industrial demand and increasing investments in infrastructure development in emerging economies such as China, Thailand, and Malaysia are expected to boost the demand for paralleling switchgear. Furthermore, investments in data centers, growing urbanization, and the increasing demand from construction, telecommunication, and water and wastewater treatment industries are driving the paralleling switchgear market in the Asia Pacific region.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 25%, Tier 3- 20%

By Designation: C-Level- 35%, D-Level- 30%, Others- 35%

By Region: North America- 15%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 30%, South America- 10%, Middle East & Africa- 25%

Research Coverage:

The report provides a picture of the paralleling switchgear market across the power generation industry and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as end-user, application, transition, voltage, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and MnM view.

