The smart electric meter market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 9.27 billion in 2018 to USD 11.33 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.11%, from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as the increasing amount of renewable energy in the generation mix, a rising trend of distributed generation on Medium Voltage (MV) networks, a greater focus on real estate development by the investment community, and the increasing rate of urbanization are driving the smart electric meter market. High initial investment acting as a restraint for growth in developing economies, and the delay in smart meter rollout projects restrain the growth of the market during the forecast year.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Smart Electric Meter Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the smart electric meter market, by end-user, during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow during the forecast period because of the growth of commercial facilities, which provides a boost to the power quality equipment. These equipment are used for the conditioning and monitoring of voltage fluctuations, frequency, flickering, and transients and help in preventing critical equipment damage, thus increasing the growth of the commercial smart electric meters market.

Europe is the third-largest market for smart electric meters, and is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The European Union (EU) has proposed a 20:20:20 plan, which aims at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The aging infrastructure and equipment, load increase, and low emission of CO2 are some of the major drivers for the deployment of smart grid implementation. Moreover, the focus of the governments on EV infrastructure and mobility programs have further supported the growth of the market.

Breakdown of Primaries

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 60%, Tier 23%, Tier 17%

By Designation: D-Level – 35%, D-Level – 25%, Others* – 40%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 29%, Europe – 22%, North America – 18%, Middle East – 14%, Latin America – 12%, and Africa – 5%

Research Coverage

The report provides a complete view of the smart electric meter market across the smart metering industry and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as communication technology, end-user, phase, and region. Further, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 17

1.3.2 COUNTRIES COVERED 17

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.5 CURRENCY 18

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18

