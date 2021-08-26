Surge Arrester Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

The surge arrester market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.56 billion in 2018 to USD 2.01 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.11%, from 2018 to 2023. Investments in smart grids and energy systems, the need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage spikes, and aging power infrastructure are driving the surge arrester market across the world. Counterfeiting of products by local players could hinder market growth to a certain extent.

Medium voltage surge arresters are predominantly used in industrial, transportation, and distribution substations. A rise in the demand for electricity in residential areas and expansion of electrical distribution networks to reduce power outages are the key factors driving the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing surge arrester market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the most populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. The T&D infrastructure in the region is in the initial stage of grid restructuring. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in grid expansion projects to increase distribution grid reliability.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 33%, Tier 2- 34%, Tier 3- 33%

By Designation: C-Level- 25%, D-Level- 35%, Others- 40%

By Region: North America- 20%, Europe- 25%, Asia Pacific- 30%, South America- 10%, Middle East & Africa- 15%

Research Coverage:

The report provides a picture of the surge arrester market across the power industry and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as voltage, class, end-user, type, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

