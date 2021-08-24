Cervical Cancer Screening Market to Gain Momentum Backed by Increasing Prevalence of Cervical Cancer, says Fortune Business Insights

Market Overview-

The global cervical cancer screening market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cervical Cancer Screening Market, 2021-2028.”The market is driven by an old age female population and rising awareness programs. Many organizations’ comprehensive approach to preventing and controlling it is likely to increase market revenue throughout the forecast period.For instance, according to the World Trade Organization (WHO),Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, with an estimated 530,000 new cases in 2012, accounting for 7.9% of all female cancers. It’s a vital part of a woman’s routine health care that aims to keep cancer from progressing to the second stage.

COVID-19 Impact-

Non-Emergency Operations are Being Postponed Due to Covid-19

Due to the pandemic, the number of screenings decreased to very low levels. COVID-19 has resulted in the cancellation of a large number of non-urgent appointments. Things have started to move in the previous two quarters, but the numbers will not recover to pre-COVID levels. During the attempts to provide cervical cancer screening, preventive measures should be put in place as instructed by the health authorities.

Segments-

By test type, the market is segmented into Pap test, HPV test, VIA test, and others. On the basis of age group, the market is divided into 20-40 years, and above 40 years. On the basis of end users, the market is segregated into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostics centre. Finally, by geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the industry, using both qualitative and quantitative data. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market by services, user location, company size, and vertical. It also includes market size and forecasts for the total market and five major regions. It also specifies the market’s size and share, as well as its segments, in order to determine the best revenue-generating opportunities.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Diagnostic Tests to Stimulate Growth

The increasing demand for diagnostic tests for early detection is expected to boost the global cervical cancer screening market growth during the forecast period.The market is likely to develop as women become more aware of cervical cancer and as global cancer organizations and governments place a greater emphasis on early testing for detecting and preventing cervical cancer. For instance, in October 2018, The US Preventive Services Task Force has updated its cervical cancer screening guidelines, stating that women aged 21 to 29 should have a Pap test every three years. Women aged 30 to 65 should have any of three tests, including high-risk HPV testing alone, Pap and high-risk HPV contesting for every five years, and Pap test alone for every three years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing HPV Infection Rates in North America to Promote Growth

North America is expected to hold the largest global cervical cancer screening market share during the forecast period.The growing prevalence of cervical cancer and increased knowledge about early detection can be ascribed to the region’s vast population. For example, according to the American Cancer Society, 13,240 new cases were diagnosed in United States in 2018.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. This is due to increasing cancer institutes in the region and the presence of large number of geriatric population, and increasing investment in healthcare. The market in the region is likely to increase as a result of favorable government efforts and rising diagnostic rates.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Strengthentheir Market Position

The market for cervical cancer diagnostics and therapies is fragmented, competitive, and dominated by a few significant competitors. In terms of market share, the market is currently dominated by a few significant competitors. Companies are currently concentrating their efforts on creating partnerships, and new diagnostic procedures.

Industry Development-

Januray 2019: Mobile ODT in collaboration with Apollo Hospital and Genworks launched the first trial usage of artificial intelligence for cervical cancer screening in India.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Cervical Cancer Screening:

Abbott

Advaxis Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co

TruScreen

