Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Lufkin Industries, Schlumberger, NOV

The report titled Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lufkin Industries, Schlumberger, NOV, Shengli Oil Field, Weatherford, HRP International, SIVAM, PATRiA, Elkam, Daqing Oil Field

Market Segmentation by Product:

Beam Pumping Unit

Beamless Pumping Unit



Market Segmentation by Application:

Small Oil Field

Medium Oil Field

Large Oil Field



The Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Beam Pumping Unit

1.2.3 Beamless Pumping Unit

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Small Oil Field

1.3.3 Medium Oil Field

1.3.4 Large Oil Field

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production

2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Lufkin Industries

12.1.1 Lufkin Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lufkin Industries Overview

12.1.3 Lufkin Industries Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lufkin Industries Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.1.5 Lufkin Industries Recent Developments

12.2 Schlumberger

12.2.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schlumberger Overview

12.2.3 Schlumberger Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schlumberger Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

12.3 NOV

12.3.1 NOV Corporation Information

12.3.2 NOV Overview

12.3.3 NOV Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NOV Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.3.5 NOV Recent Developments

12.4 Shengli Oil Field

12.4.1 Shengli Oil Field Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shengli Oil Field Overview

12.4.3 Shengli Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shengli Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.4.5 Shengli Oil Field Recent Developments

12.5 Weatherford

12.5.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

12.5.2 Weatherford Overview

12.5.3 Weatherford Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Weatherford Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.5.5 Weatherford Recent Developments

12.6 HRP International

12.6.1 HRP International Corporation Information

12.6.2 HRP International Overview

12.6.3 HRP International Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HRP International Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.6.5 HRP International Recent Developments

12.7 SIVAM

12.7.1 SIVAM Corporation Information

12.7.2 SIVAM Overview

12.7.3 SIVAM Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SIVAM Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.7.5 SIVAM Recent Developments

12.8 PATRiA

12.8.1 PATRiA Corporation Information

12.8.2 PATRiA Overview

12.8.3 PATRiA Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PATRiA Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.8.5 PATRiA Recent Developments

12.9 Elkam

12.9.1 Elkam Corporation Information

12.9.2 Elkam Overview

12.9.3 Elkam Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Elkam Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.9.5 Elkam Recent Developments

12.10 Daqing Oil Field

12.10.1 Daqing Oil Field Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daqing Oil Field Overview

12.10.3 Daqing Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Daqing Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Description

12.10.5 Daqing Oil Field Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Distributors

13.5 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Industry Trends

14.2 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Drivers

14.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Challenges

14.4 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

