Phosphate Binders market 2021: Scope, Challenges, Restrains, Size and Market Share with Growth Forecast to 2026

Phosphate binders are medications used to reduce the absorption of dietary phosphate; they are taken along with meals and snacks. They are frequently used in people with chronic kidney failure (CKF), who are less able to excrete phosphate, resulting in an elevated serum phosphate.These agents work by binding to phosphate in the GI tract, thereby making it unavailable to the body for absorption. Hence, these drugs are usually taken with meals to bind any phosphate that may be present in the ingested food.

Phosphate Binders Market Covers Following Key Players:

Opko Health

Akebia Therapeutics

Sanofi

Baxter

Shire

Natco

Novartis

Amgen

Torii Pharmaceutical

Meda Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Vifor Pharma

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Phosphate Binders Market by Types:

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Acetate

Other

Phosphate Binders Market by Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Other

