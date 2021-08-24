Global IBS-C Drugs market:Analysts Predict Potential Growth by 2027|Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions, Nestle, Abbott Laboratories

Complete study of the global IBS-C Drugs market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global IBS-C Drugs industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on IBS-C Drugs production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3503260/global-and-japan-ibs-c-drugs-market

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the IBS-C Drugs market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Linaclotide

Lubiprostone

Osmotic Laxatives

Stimulant Laxatives

Others Segment by Application Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions, Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharma Ag, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Ardelyx, Inc, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bama-Geve, SLU, Ferring BV, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Norgine B.V, Prometheus Laboratories Inc, Actavis Nordic A/S, Albireo Pharma Inc, Yuhan Corp, Astrazeneca Plc, The Menarini Group, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Enquire For Customization In The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3503260/global-and-japan-ibs-c-drugs-market Frequently Asked Questions Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the IBS-C Drugs market? How is the competitive scenario of the IBS-C Drugs market? Which are the key factors aiding the IBS-C Drugs market growth? Which are the prominent players in the IBS-C Drugs market? Which region holds the maximum share in the IBS-C Drugs market? What will be the CAGR of the IBS-C Drugs market during the forecast period? Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the IBS-C Drugs market? What key trends are likely to emerge in the IBS-C Drugs market in the coming years? What will be the IBS-C Drugs market size by 2027? Which company held the largest share in the IBS-C Drugs market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900)

TOC

1 Study Coverage 1.1 IBS-C Drugs Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Linaclotide

1.2.3 Lubiprostone

1.2.4 Osmotic Laxatives

1.2.5 Stimulant Laxatives

1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.4 Online Pharmacies 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales 2016-2027 2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 IBS-C Drugs Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 2.4 IBS-C Drugs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global IBS-C Drugs Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top IBS-C Drugs Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Top IBS-C Drugs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key IBS-C Drugs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IBS-C Drugs Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global IBS-C Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 IBS-C Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers IBS-C Drugs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into IBS-C Drugs Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027) 4.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 IBS-C Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 IBS-C Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027) 5.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 IBS-C Drugs Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 IBS-C Drugs Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global IBS-C Drugs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global IBS-C Drugs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global IBS-C Drugs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan IBS-C Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan IBS-C Drugs Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan IBS-C Drugs Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan IBS-C Drugs Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027 6.2 Japan IBS-C Drugs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top IBS-C Drugs Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top IBS-C Drugs Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 6.3 Japan IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan IBS-C Drugs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan IBS-C Drugs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan IBS-C Drugs Price by Type (2016-2021) 6.4 Japan IBS-C Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan IBS-C Drugs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan IBS-C Drugs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan IBS-C Drugs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6.5 Japan IBS-C Drugs Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan IBS-C Drugs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan IBS-C Drugs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan IBS-C Drugs Price by Application (2016-2021) 6.6 Japan IBS-C Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan IBS-C Drugs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan IBS-C Drugs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan IBS-C Drugs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America IBS-C Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 7.2 North America IBS-C Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America IBS-C Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific IBS-C Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 8.2 Asia Pacific IBS-C Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific IBS-C Drugs Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe 9.1 Europe IBS-C Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 9.2 Europe IBS-C Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe IBS-C Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 10.2 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 11.2 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa IBS-C Drugs Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions

12.1.1 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Corporation Information

12.1.2 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.1.5 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Recent Development 12.2 Nestle

12.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nestle IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nestle IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.2.5 Nestle Recent Development 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

12.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Abbott Laboratories IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Abbott Laboratories IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development 12.4 Synergy Pharmaceuticals

12.4.1 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Synergy Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Synergy Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.4.5 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 12.5 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

12.5.1 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.5.5 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 12.6 Novartis Pharma Ag

12.6.1 Novartis Pharma Ag Corporation Information

12.6.2 Novartis Pharma Ag Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Novartis Pharma Ag IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Novartis Pharma Ag IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.6.5 Novartis Pharma Ag Recent Development 12.7 Astellas Pharmaceuticals

12.7.1 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Astellas Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Astellas Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.7.5 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 12.8 Ardelyx, Inc

12.8.1 Ardelyx, Inc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ardelyx, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ardelyx, Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ardelyx, Inc IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.8.5 Ardelyx, Inc Recent Development 12.9 Synthetic Biologics, Inc

12.9.1 Synthetic Biologics, Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Synthetic Biologics, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Synthetic Biologics, Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Synthetic Biologics, Inc IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.9.5 Synthetic Biologics, Inc Recent Development 12.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

12.10.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development 12.11 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions

12.11.1 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Corporation Information

12.11.2 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions IBS-C Drugs Products Offered

12.11.5 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Recent Development 12.12 Ferring BV

12.12.1 Ferring BV Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ferring BV Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Ferring BV IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ferring BV Products Offered

12.12.5 Ferring BV Recent Development 12.13 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc

12.13.1 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc Products Offered

12.13.5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc Recent Development 12.14 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

12.14.1 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Products Offered

12.14.5 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recent Development 12.15 Norgine B.V

12.15.1 Norgine B.V Corporation Information

12.15.2 Norgine B.V Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Norgine B.V IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Norgine B.V Products Offered

12.15.5 Norgine B.V Recent Development 12.16 Prometheus Laboratories Inc

12.16.1 Prometheus Laboratories Inc Corporation Information

12.16.2 Prometheus Laboratories Inc Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Prometheus Laboratories Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Prometheus Laboratories Inc Products Offered

12.16.5 Prometheus Laboratories Inc Recent Development 12.17 Actavis Nordic A/S

12.17.1 Actavis Nordic A/S Corporation Information

12.17.2 Actavis Nordic A/S Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Actavis Nordic A/S IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Actavis Nordic A/S Products Offered

12.17.5 Actavis Nordic A/S Recent Development 12.18 Albireo Pharma Inc

12.18.1 Albireo Pharma Inc Corporation Information

12.18.2 Albireo Pharma Inc Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Albireo Pharma Inc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Albireo Pharma Inc Products Offered

12.18.5 Albireo Pharma Inc Recent Development 12.19 Yuhan Corp

12.19.1 Yuhan Corp Corporation Information

12.19.2 Yuhan Corp Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Yuhan Corp IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Yuhan Corp Products Offered

12.19.5 Yuhan Corp Recent Development 12.20 Astrazeneca Plc

12.20.1 Astrazeneca Plc Corporation Information

12.20.2 Astrazeneca Plc Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Astrazeneca Plc IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Astrazeneca Plc Products Offered

12.20.5 Astrazeneca Plc Recent Development 12.21 The Menarini Group

12.21.1 The Menarini Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 The Menarini Group Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 The Menarini Group IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 The Menarini Group Products Offered

12.21.5 The Menarini Group Recent Development 12.22 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

12.22.1 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.22.2 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd IBS-C Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Products Offered

12.22.5 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 IBS-C Drugs Industry Trends 13.2 IBS-C Drugs Market Drivers 13.3 IBS-C Drugs Market Challenges 13.4 IBS-C Drugs Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 IBS-C Drugs Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer