High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market: Key Players to Tap Emerging Markets in 2021

Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).

Segment by Type

Less than 400 KV

400-800 KV

Above 800 KV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission

Segment by Application

Overhead Transmission

Underground Transmission

Subsea Transmission Regional Analysis The significant regions that are studied in the research report encompass North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

and the Middle East and Africa. In this section of the report

the specialists have explored various areas that are contributing to the development and can present lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers in the forthcoming years. The report also provides region-wise and country-wise sales and revenue forecast data for the period 2021-2027. Competitive Landscape This segment focuses on the key players operating in the industry. It underlines all the current and future activities by the prominent manufacturers. By understanding various initiatives being taken up by different players

readers will gain the ability to settle on correct business choices. The authors of the report have provided accurate revenue figures of the companies for the period 2016-2021. The clients are sure to gain the upper hand once they get hold of this report. Key players studied in the research report include:

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Siemens

Prysmian Group

XD Group

GE Grid Solution

TBEA

Xuji Group

Nexans

NKT

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric

NR Electric Frequently Asked Questions

What factors will challenge the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?

Which end-use segment will expand at the fastest CAGR in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

Which are the emerging players in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

How concentrated is the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

Which factors are positively contributing to the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?

Which are the novel product innovations in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

Which product segment will emerge as the most lucrative in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

Which factors are increasing the competition in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

Which are the strategic measures taken by the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission industry players?

Which region will witness inactive growth during the forecast period?

Regional Outlook

This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.

Competitive Scenario

In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

HVDC Transmission uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems. For long-distance transmission, HVDC systems may be less expensive and suffer lower electrical losses. For underwater power cables, HVDC avoids the heavy currents required to charge and discharge the cable capacitance each cycle. For shorter distances, the higher cost of DC conversion equipment compared to an AC system may still be justified, due to other benefits of direct current links. HVDC allows power transmission between unsynchronized AC transmission systems. Since the power flow through an HVDC link can be controlled independently of the phase angle between source and load, it can stabilize a network against disturbances due to rapid changes in power. HVDC also allows transfer of power between grid systems running at different frequencies, such as 50 Hz and 60 Hz. This improves the stability and economy of each grid, by allowing exchange of power between incompatible networks. Global key players of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission include Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group, XD Group and GE Grid Solution, etc. Top five players occupy for a share about 58%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 62%, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of product, Less than 400 KV is the largest segment, with a share over 56%. In terms of application, Overhead Transmission is the largest market, with a share over 74%. Market Snapshot A recently published report by QY Research, titled “Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027” gives an overview of the overall High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. This section sheds light on key impact-rendering drivers and constraints that are impacting the growth. It permits users to understand the different shortcomings and how they may hamper the development afterward. This segment is considered to be one of the most crucial segments of the report as it helps readers comprehend the impact of various macro and microeconomic factors on development. The role of various sectors, including small-scale and large-scale, in the expansion has also been discussed in the report. Additionally, the industry experts have put forth the current trends and prospects, which are likely to aid the growth in the upcoming years. The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market size is projected to reach US$ 13720 million by 2027, from US$ 8446.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak This section of the report has explored the overall status of the Covid scenario and has offered valuable insights into the changes in supply chain disruption, fluctuations in demand, etc. The analysts have also focused on the key measures that the companies are opting to withstand the harsh scenario. Segmental Analysis The report has been segmented into product and application segments. The researchers have documented all the products present today in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. They have also shed light on the new product innovations and launches by the key players. In the segmental analysis, the analysts have provided revenue forecast figures based on type and application for the period 2016-2027. They have also discussed about the growth rate and potential of each segment for the period 2016-2027. High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Breakdown Data by Type, Less than 400 KV, 400-800 KV, Above 800 KV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Breakdown Data by Application, Overhead Transmission, Underground Transmission, Subsea Transmission Regional Analysis The significant regions that are studied in the research report encompass North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In this section of the report, the specialists have explored various areas that are contributing to the development and can present lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers in the forthcoming years. The report also provides region-wise and country-wise sales and revenue forecast data for the period 2021-2027. Competitive Landscape This segment focuses on the key players operating in the industry. It underlines all the current and future activities by the prominent manufacturers. By understanding various initiatives being taken up by different players, readers will gain the ability to settle on correct business choices. The authors of the report have provided accurate revenue figures of the companies for the period 2016-2021. The clients are sure to gain the upper hand once they get hold of this report. Key players studied in the research report include:, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group, XD Group, GE Grid Solution, TBEA, Xuji Group, Nexans, NKT, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric, NR Electric Frequently Asked Questions, What factors will challenge the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?, Which end-use segment will expand at the fastest CAGR in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which are the emerging players in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, How concentrated is the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which factors are positively contributing to the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?, Which are the novel product innovations in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which product segment will emerge as the most lucrative in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which factors are increasing the competition in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which are the strategic measures taken by the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission industry players?, Which region will witness inactive growth during the forecast period?

Enquire For Customization In The Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2914308/global-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-transmission-market

Frequently Asked Questions

Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

How is the competitive scenario of the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

Which are the key factors aiding the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?

Which are the prominent players in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

Which region holds the maximum share in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

What will be the CAGR of the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market during the forecast period?

Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market in the coming years?

What will be the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market size by 2027?

Which company held the largest share in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?