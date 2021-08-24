High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market: Key Players to Tap Emerging Markets in 2021

Complete study of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2914308/global-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-transmission-market
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Less than 400 KV
400-800 KV
Above 800 KV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission
Segment by Application
Overhead Transmission
Underground Transmission
Subsea Transmission Regional Analysis The significant regions that are studied in the research report encompass North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central and South America
and the Middle East and Africa. In this section of the report
the specialists have explored various areas that are contributing to the development and can present lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers in the forthcoming years. The report also provides region-wise and country-wise sales and revenue forecast data for the period 2021-2027. Competitive Landscape This segment focuses on the key players operating in the industry. It underlines all the current and future activities by the prominent manufacturers. By understanding various initiatives being taken up by different players
readers will gain the ability to settle on correct business choices. The authors of the report have provided accurate revenue figures of the companies for the period 2016-2021. The clients are sure to gain the upper hand once they get hold of this report. Key players studied in the research report include:
Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Siemens
Prysmian Group
XD Group
GE Grid Solution
TBEA
Xuji Group
Nexans
NKT
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
Mitsubishi Electric
NR Electric Frequently Asked Questions
What factors will challenge the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?
Which end-use segment will expand at the fastest CAGR in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
Which are the emerging players in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
How concentrated is the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
Which factors are positively contributing to the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?
Which are the novel product innovations in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
Which product segment will emerge as the most lucrative in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
Which factors are increasing the competition in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
Which are the strategic measures taken by the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission industry players?
Which region will witness inactive growth during the forecast period?
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
HVDC Transmission uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems. For long-distance transmission, HVDC systems may be less expensive and suffer lower electrical losses. For underwater power cables, HVDC avoids the heavy currents required to charge and discharge the cable capacitance each cycle. For shorter distances, the higher cost of DC conversion equipment compared to an AC system may still be justified, due to other benefits of direct current links. HVDC allows power transmission between unsynchronized AC transmission systems. Since the power flow through an HVDC link can be controlled independently of the phase angle between source and load, it can stabilize a network against disturbances due to rapid changes in power. HVDC also allows transfer of power between grid systems running at different frequencies, such as 50 Hz and 60 Hz. This improves the stability and economy of each grid, by allowing exchange of power between incompatible networks. Global key players of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission include Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group, XD Group and GE Grid Solution, etc. Top five players occupy for a share about 58%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 62%, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of product, Less than 400 KV is the largest segment, with a share over 56%. In terms of application, Overhead Transmission is the largest market, with a share over 74%. Market Snapshot A recently published report by QY Research, titled “Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027” gives an overview of the overall High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. This section sheds light on key impact-rendering drivers and constraints that are impacting the growth. It permits users to understand the different shortcomings and how they may hamper the development afterward. This segment is considered to be one of the most crucial segments of the report as it helps readers comprehend the impact of various macro and microeconomic factors on development. The role of various sectors, including small-scale and large-scale, in the expansion has also been discussed in the report. Additionally, the industry experts have put forth the current trends and prospects, which are likely to aid the growth in the upcoming years. The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market size is projected to reach US$ 13720 million by 2027, from US$ 8446.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak This section of the report has explored the overall status of the Covid scenario and has offered valuable insights into the changes in supply chain disruption, fluctuations in demand, etc. The analysts have also focused on the key measures that the companies are opting to withstand the harsh scenario. Segmental Analysis The report has been segmented into product and application segments. The researchers have documented all the products present today in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. They have also shed light on the new product innovations and launches by the key players. In the segmental analysis, the analysts have provided revenue forecast figures based on type and application for the period 2016-2027. They have also discussed about the growth rate and potential of each segment for the period 2016-2027. High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Breakdown Data by Type, Less than 400 KV, 400-800 KV, Above 800 KV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Breakdown Data by Application, Overhead Transmission, Underground Transmission, Subsea Transmission Regional Analysis The significant regions that are studied in the research report encompass North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In this section of the report, the specialists have explored various areas that are contributing to the development and can present lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers in the forthcoming years. The report also provides region-wise and country-wise sales and revenue forecast data for the period 2021-2027. Competitive Landscape This segment focuses on the key players operating in the industry. It underlines all the current and future activities by the prominent manufacturers. By understanding various initiatives being taken up by different players, readers will gain the ability to settle on correct business choices. The authors of the report have provided accurate revenue figures of the companies for the period 2016-2021. The clients are sure to gain the upper hand once they get hold of this report. Key players studied in the research report include:, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group, XD Group, GE Grid Solution, TBEA, Xuji Group, Nexans, NKT, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric, NR Electric Frequently Asked Questions, What factors will challenge the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?, Which end-use segment will expand at the fastest CAGR in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which are the emerging players in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, How concentrated is the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which factors are positively contributing to the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?, Which are the novel product innovations in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which product segment will emerge as the most lucrative in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which factors are increasing the competition in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?, Which are the strategic measures taken by the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission industry players?, Which region will witness inactive growth during the forecast period?
Enquire For Customization In The Report:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2914308/global-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-transmission-market
Frequently Asked Questions
Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
How is the competitive scenario of the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
Which are the key factors aiding the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market growth?
Which are the prominent players in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
Which region holds the maximum share in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
What will be the CAGR of the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market during the forecast period?
Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
What key trends are likely to emerge in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market in the coming years?
What will be the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market size by 2027?
Which company held the largest share in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?
1.2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Less than 400 KV
1.2.3 400-800 KV
1.2.4 Above 800 KV 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Overhead Transmission
1.3.3 Underground Transmission
1.3.4 Subsea Transmission 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Trends
2.3.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Drivers
2.3.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Challenges
2.3.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue 3.4 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue in 2020 3.5 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids
11.1.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Company Details
11.1.2 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Business Overview
11.1.3 Hitachi ABB Power Grids High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.1.4 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Recent Development 11.2 Siemens
11.2.1 Siemens Company Details
11.2.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.2.3 Siemens High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.2.4 Siemens Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Siemens Recent Development 11.3 Prysmian Group
11.3.1 Prysmian Group Company Details
11.3.2 Prysmian Group Business Overview
11.3.3 Prysmian Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.3.4 Prysmian Group Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Prysmian Group Recent Development 11.4 XD Group
11.4.1 XD Group Company Details
11.4.2 XD Group Business Overview
11.4.3 XD Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.4.4 XD Group Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 XD Group Recent Development 11.5 GE Grid Solution
11.5.1 GE Grid Solution Company Details
11.5.2 GE Grid Solution Business Overview
11.5.3 GE Grid Solution High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.5.4 GE Grid Solution Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 GE Grid Solution Recent Development 11.6 TBEA
11.6.1 TBEA Company Details
11.6.2 TBEA Business Overview
11.6.3 TBEA High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.6.4 TBEA Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 TBEA Recent Development 11.7 Xuji Group
11.7.1 Xuji Group Company Details
11.7.2 Xuji Group Business Overview
11.7.3 Xuji Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.7.4 Xuji Group Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Xuji Group Recent Development 11.8 Nexans
11.8.1 Nexans Company Details
11.8.2 Nexans Business Overview
11.8.3 Nexans High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.8.4 Nexans Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Nexans Recent Development 11.9 NKT
11.9.1 NKT Company Details
11.9.2 NKT Business Overview
11.9.3 NKT High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.9.4 NKT Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 NKT Recent Development 11.10 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
11.10.1 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Company Details
11.10.2 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Business Overview
11.10.3 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.10.4 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Recent Development 11.11 Mitsubishi Electric
11.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details
11.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview
11.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development 11.12 NR Electric
11.12.1 NR Electric Company Details
11.12.2 NR Electric Business Overview
11.12.3 NR Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Introduction
11.12.4 NR Electric Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 NR Electric Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.