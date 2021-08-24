Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking market: Key Vendors in the Market Space|NICE, Oracle, FICO

Complete study of the global Transaction Monitoring for Banking market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Transaction Monitoring for Banking industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Transaction Monitoring for Banking production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Transaction Monitoring for Banking market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Cloud-based Platform

Web-based Platform Transaction Monitoring for Banking Segment by Application AML

FDP

Compliance Management

Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: NICE, Oracle, FICO, BAE Systems, Fiserv, SAS, Experian, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Refinitiv, Software, ComplyAdvantage, Infrasoft Technologies, ACTICO, EastNets, Bottomline, Beam Solutions, IdentityMind, CaseWare

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud-based Platform

1.2.3 Web-based Platform 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 AML

1.3.3 FDP

1.3.4 Compliance Management

1.3.5 Customer Identity Management 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Trends

2.3.2 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Drivers

2.3.3 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Challenges

2.3.4 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Transaction Monitoring for Banking Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Transaction Monitoring for Banking Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Transaction Monitoring for Banking Revenue 3.4 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transaction Monitoring for Banking Revenue in 2020 3.5 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Transaction Monitoring for Banking Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Transaction Monitoring for Banking Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Transaction Monitoring for Banking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Transaction Monitoring for Banking Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 NICE

11.1.1 NICE Company Details

11.1.2 NICE Business Overview

11.1.3 NICE Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.1.4 NICE Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 NICE Recent Development 11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Oracle Company Details

11.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.2.3 Oracle Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Oracle Recent Development 11.3 FICO

11.3.1 FICO Company Details

11.3.2 FICO Business Overview

11.3.3 FICO Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.3.4 FICO Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 FICO Recent Development 11.4 BAE Systems

11.4.1 BAE Systems Company Details

11.4.2 BAE Systems Business Overview

11.4.3 BAE Systems Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.4.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 BAE Systems Recent Development 11.5 Fiserv

11.5.1 Fiserv Company Details

11.5.2 Fiserv Business Overview

11.5.3 Fiserv Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.5.4 Fiserv Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Fiserv Recent Development 11.6 SAS

11.6.1 SAS Company Details

11.6.2 SAS Business Overview

11.6.3 SAS Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.6.4 SAS Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 SAS Recent Development 11.7 Experian

11.7.1 Experian Company Details

11.7.2 Experian Business Overview

11.7.3 Experian Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.7.4 Experian Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Experian Recent Development 11.8 FIS

11.8.1 FIS Company Details

11.8.2 FIS Business Overview

11.8.3 FIS Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.8.4 FIS Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 FIS Recent Development 11.9 ACI Worldwide

11.9.1 ACI Worldwide Company Details

11.9.2 ACI Worldwide Business Overview

11.9.3 ACI Worldwide Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.9.4 ACI Worldwide Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 ACI Worldwide Recent Development 11.10 Refinitiv

11.10.1 Refinitiv Company Details

11.10.2 Refinitiv Business Overview

11.10.3 Refinitiv Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.10.4 Refinitiv Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Refinitiv Recent Development 11.11 Software

11.11.1 Software Company Details

11.11.2 Software Business Overview

11.11.3 Software Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.11.4 Software Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Software Recent Development 11.12 ComplyAdvantage

11.12.1 ComplyAdvantage Company Details

11.12.2 ComplyAdvantage Business Overview

11.12.3 ComplyAdvantage Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.12.4 ComplyAdvantage Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 ComplyAdvantage Recent Development 11.13 Infrasoft Technologies

11.13.1 Infrasoft Technologies Company Details

11.13.2 Infrasoft Technologies Business Overview

11.13.3 Infrasoft Technologies Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.13.4 Infrasoft Technologies Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Infrasoft Technologies Recent Development 11.14 ACTICO

11.14.1 ACTICO Company Details

11.14.2 ACTICO Business Overview

11.14.3 ACTICO Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.14.4 ACTICO Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 ACTICO Recent Development 11.15 EastNets

11.15.1 EastNets Company Details

11.15.2 EastNets Business Overview

11.15.3 EastNets Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.15.4 EastNets Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 EastNets Recent Development 11.16 Bottomline

11.16.1 Bottomline Company Details

11.16.2 Bottomline Business Overview

11.16.3 Bottomline Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.16.4 Bottomline Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Bottomline Recent Development 11.17 Beam Solutions

11.17.1 Beam Solutions Company Details

11.17.2 Beam Solutions Business Overview

11.17.3 Beam Solutions Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.17.4 Beam Solutions Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Beam Solutions Recent Development 11.18 IdentityMind

11.18.1 IdentityMind Company Details

11.18.2 IdentityMind Business Overview

11.18.3 IdentityMind Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

11.18.4 IdentityMind Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 IdentityMind Recent Development 11.18 CaseWare

.1 CaseWare Company Details

.2 CaseWare Business Overview

.3 CaseWare Transaction Monitoring for Banking Introduction

.4 CaseWare Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Banking Business (2016-2021)

.5 CaseWare Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details