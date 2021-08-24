Hotel Channel Management Software market:Key Drivers, Restraints, and Future Prospects|Hotel channel management software, also known as a hotel channel manager, is a software tool that helps hoteliers manage their online listings across booking sites and distribution channels. The software updates the real-time availability and rates of hotel rooms across booking channels

Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).

Segment by Type

Cloud Based

On-Premises Hotel Channel Management Software

Segment by Application

Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels

Luxury & High-End Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Regional Analysis

The significant regions that are studied in the research report encompass North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

and the Middle East and Africa. In this section of the report

SiteMinder

STAAH

Amadeus Hospitality

D-edge

Cubilis (Stardekk)

RateTiger (eRevMax)

Oracle

Hotel Spider (Tourisoft)

SynXis (Sabre)

Vertical Booking

Cloudbeds (Myallocator)

DerbySoft

Beds24

RoomCloud

SabeeApp

Hotel Link

FrontDesk Master

Octorate

RateGain (Dhisco)

Omnibees

Previo

EZee Centrix

AxisRooms

Hotelogix

Hirum

Base7booking (Mews)

Cultuzz

ResOnline

Hoteliers.com

What factors will challenge the Hotel Channel Management Software market growth?

Which end-use segment will expand at the fastest CAGR in the Hotel Channel Management Software market?

Which are the emerging players in the Hotel Channel Management Software market?

How concentrated is the Hotel Channel Management Software market?

Which factors are positively contributing to the Hotel Channel Management Software market growth?

Which are the novel product innovations in the Hotel Channel Management Software market?

Which product segment will emerge as the most lucrative in the Hotel Channel Management Software market?

Which factors are increasing the competition in the Hotel Channel Management Software market?

Which are the strategic measures taken by the Hotel Channel Management Software industry players?

Which region will witness inactive growth during the forecast period?

Regional Outlook

Hotel channel management software, also known as a hotel channel manager, is a software tool that helps hoteliers manage their online listings across booking sites and distribution channels. The software updates the real-time availability and rates of hotel rooms across booking channels, including online travel agencies, global distribution systems, metasearch engines (Google), and direct booking channels (e.g., company website and social media pages). It lets hotel businesses take reservations as well as resell rooms at a fixed commission on these channels. Global key players of Hotel Channel Management Software include Amadeus Hospitality, Oracle, DerbySoft, etc. These top three companies hold a market share over 40%. Europe and North America are the major producing regions in the world. In terms of application, the product is most widely used in Luxury & High-End Hotels, followed by Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels. Market Snapshot A recently published report by QY Research, titled “Global Hotel Channel Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027” gives an overview of the overall Hotel Channel Management Software market. This section sheds light on key impact-rendering drivers and constraints that are impacting the growth. It permits users to understand the different shortcomings and how they may hamper the development afterward. This segment is considered to be one of the most crucial segments of the report as it helps readers comprehend the impact of various macro and microeconomic factors on development. The role of various sectors, including small-scale and large-scale, in the expansion has also been discussed in the report. Additionally, the industry experts have put forth the current trends and prospects, which are likely to aid the growth in the upcoming years. The global Hotel Channel Management Software market size is projected to reach US$ 726 million by 2027, from US$ 408 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2027. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak This section of the report has explored the overall status of the Covid scenario and has offered valuable insights into the changes in supply chain disruption, fluctuations in demand, etc. The analysts have also focused on the key measures that the companies are opting to withstand the harsh scenario. Segmental Analysis The report has been segmented into product and application segments. The researchers have documented all the products present today in the Hotel Channel Management Software market. They have also shed light on the new product innovations and launches by the key players. In the segmental analysis, the analysts have provided revenue forecast figures based on type and application for the period 2016-2027. 