Eyewear Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

The latest research study released by Reports and Data on the Global Eyewear Market with 100+ pages of analysis on the business Strategies taken up by the emerging industry players and delivers the knowhow of the current market developments, competitive landscape, technologies, drivers and restraints of the market, opportunities and threats, market viewpoint and status. The research study provides the estimates for the Global Eyewear market Forecasted till 2027.

The growing number of eye disorders, the growing aging population, and the increasing trend of eyewear becoming a fashion accessory are driving the demand for the market.

Key participants include Marchon Eyewear, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss AG, CooperVision, Charmant Group, Fielmann AG, Safilo Group, CIBA Vision, and Luxottica Group, among others.

Market Size – USD 138.06 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.6% Market Trends – High Demand from Developing Nations.

New York, May 05, 2020 – The global Eyewear market is forecast to reach USD 245.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The eyewear market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising number of eye diseases and growth in the aging population across the globe. Moreover, the increasing trend of eyewear becoming a part of fashion and luxury is fostering the market demand. However, the shift to newer technologies, such as laser surgeries, is hampering the market demand.

The ever changing trends of fashion have led to a surge in demand for sunglasses in an indirect way by leading to their increasing use in the designer eyewear segment. A major opportunity exists for the sunglass manufacturers in the emerging economies owing to a rise in the level of disposable income leading to a higher inclination of the consumers towards branded eyewear products.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more and more people are getting affected by eye disorders, leading to awareness amongst the population of the developing countries. Also, offline stores offering free eye checkups are a great opportunity for the eyewear manufacturers since more and more people are now realizing the effect of factors like pollution and UV rays on the eyes and are focusing on precautions and solutions. New technologies in eyewear products such as the Transitions Light Intelligent Technology in the new contact lenses offered by Johnson & Johnson are also a significant opportunity for eyewear manufacturers since these are leading to an increasing number of sales.

The COVID-19 impact:

The entire world has been affected by the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Over the past couple of months, many countries have enforced lockdowns, leading to a decline in the sales of the eyewear market, especially the luxury and fashion segment. Consumers are currently only purchasing online, and since eyewear does not come under essential commodities, the demand for these products is being affected negatively due to the COVID-19 Pandemic leading to a decline in the sales of most of the eyewear manufacturers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Contact lenses are likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing trend of consumers adopting contact lenses because they increase the individual appeal of a person.

Presently, around 79.0% of the individuals across the globe prefer to buy eyewear from the offline brick and mortar stores, due to the high involvement products of the market. Also, since consumers need to try these products before using, sales majorly occur through the offline medium. Even those buying from online stores try out many designs before buying one. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, consumers are currently able to purchase only through online stores, leading to an increase in the proportion of sales made through the online medium.

Spectacles contributed to the largest market share of 76.0% in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 7.4% in the forecast period. The main reason behind this is the increasing number of eye disorders and many consumers not opting for contact lenses because of the complexity in handling contact lenses.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for eyewear in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.3% in the period 2020-2027. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to the presence of a larger consumer base in developing economies, such as China and India, along with a rise in the level of disposable income of people in the region.

In October 2019, EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision announced a merger worth USD 8 Billion, which led EssilorLuxottica to add more than 37000 employees and over 7200 stores worldwide to its existing portfolio. It also added USD 3.70 Billion to its annual revenue, making it a global eyewear and eyecare company. This was a milestone which reshaped the optical industry to provide consumers a better quality of eyewear products.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Eyewear market on the basis of product, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spectacles

Frames of Spectacles

Lenses of Spectacles

Contact Lenses

Shades

Other Products

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Men

Women

Unisex

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offline Stores

Online Stores (E-commerce)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Key Informational Takeaways from the Market Study:

The report on Eyewear provides thoroughly examined and evaluated data of the leading companies and their current situation in the market by the use of different precise tools. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and others. The assumption return debt was utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Developments in the Market: This segment of the Eyewear report focuses on the critical developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, joint endeavors, and relationships among the driving members working in the market.

Some of the important question for the stakeholders and business professionals for expanding their position in the Global Eyewear Market:

Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding opportunities for the market in 2021?

Q 2. What are the several business threats and variable scenarios concerning the market?

Q 3. What are the most encouraging and high-development scenarios for the Eyewear market showcased by applications, types, and regions?

Q 4.What market segments grab the most attention in Eyewear Market in 2021 and beyond?

Q 5. Who are the major players controlling and impacting the Eyewear Market?

Key pointers of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Eyewear Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacturer Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 11 Business and Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix

