Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bottled Water Processing Market was valued at USD 210.67 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 320.10 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.19%. The major factors which drive the market for Bottle water processing include an increase in the consumption of bottled water, technological innovations in the industry, Government initiatives, and increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment processes.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Key participants include DowDupont (US), GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), The 3M Company (US), Lennetech B.V. (Holland), Suez (US), Pall Corporation (US), Pepsi Co (US), Coca Cola (US), Danone (France), Tata Global Beverages (India)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The industry is growing at a CAGR of 3 % in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. In 2017, according to the IBWA the per-capita consumption in the US exceeded 42 gallons in 2017, while the intake of carbonated soft drinks reduced to less than 38 gallons. Due to many qualities such as convenience, healthfulness, safety, and high-quality value, the bottled drinks segment seen as an attractive segment in the US beverage industry.

The plastic segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecasted period due to many features of plastics that supports this demand owing to the property of the material such as durability, safety, hygiene, and a lightness of weight have made plastic packaging popular. The upcoming trend of using plastic as a packaging material for bottled drinks includes the use of flexible packaging solutions such as pouches, which reduces the required amount of plastic resins used per package.

The Asia Pacific market expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bottling industry due to the enormous growth opportunity in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia. As a result of the increasing trends in premiumization, China’s bottling industry seen to have a robust increase over the coming years. High volume consumption, bulk drinks purchases, shifting trends in drinking habits, and rising disposable income are some of the factors that are driving the industry in these countries.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Bottled water processing market based on

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Still Water

Sparkling Water

Packaging Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Plastic

Glass

Others

Equipment (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mainstream

Filters

Bottle Washers

Blow Molders

Shrink Wrappers

Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ion Exchange and Demineralisation

Disinfection

Filtration

Packaging

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Radical Features of the Bottled Water Processing Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Bottled Water Processing market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2026

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Bottled Water Processing industry

