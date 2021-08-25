Citric Acid Market, Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2027

The global Citric Acid Market is forecast to reach USD 4.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Citric acid is a weak acid that is formed in the tricarboxylic acid cycle or may be introduced with diet.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Key participants include Metagenics, Tate & Lyle plc, Cargill, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Danisco A/S, MP Biomedicals, Kenko Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, COFCO Biochemical, and Jungbunzlauer Company among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Citric acid helps in keeping canned and jarred foods fresh over a long period of time. It also helps in preventing fresh-cut fruits into turning brown, like apples. Citric acid helps thicken foods or give them slightly sour flavor.

Citric acid is popular in detergents due to its non-toxic, non-corrosive, antioxidant, and biodegradable properties. Surge in the preference for concentrated liquid detergents in the laundry segment will drive the demand for the citric acid market.

Acidulants are a chemical compound that bestows a sour, tart, or acidic flavor to the foods. They are different from acidity regulators, which are food additives intended to modify the food or enzyme stability. Citric acid is a typical acidulant.

The market in North America is expected to grow due to the demand in the food and beverage industry during the forecast period. Growing health awareness and deficiencies will propel the consumption of fruits rich in nutritional content. Additionally, the demand for products in the laundry application will boost the market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Citric Acid market on the basis of form, function, end-use industry, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Anhydrous

Liquid

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Acidulant

Preservative

Antioxidant

Flavoring Agent

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Citric Acid market for the forecast period 2019 – 2027 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Citric Acid Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Citric Acid market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2019 – 2027?

Browse related reports:

Ethanol Market

Rice Bran Oil Market

Soy Protein Ingredients Market

Cheese Ingredients Market

Food Flavors Market

