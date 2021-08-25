Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fats that are derived by processing palm kernel and coconut oils may be referred to as Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). MCTs can be considered as a man-made fat. Its unique functional and metabolic properties are the result of its chemical structure that makes it a versatile ingredient in various food, flavor, and pharmaceutical applications.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Key participants include E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Croda International PLC, Musim Mas Holdings, The Procter & Gamble Company, Wilmar International Limited, Acme-Hardesty Co. Inc., Sternchemie GmbH & Co Kg and Nutiva.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Medium Chain Triglycerides market held a market share of USD 637.0 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.

In context to Source, the Palm segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 36.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Palm segment is attributed to the fact that palm kernel oil is a rich source of the man-made fat, which comprises nearly 54.0% of MCTs along with the affordability of this source results in growing preference of this source of MCTs.

In context to Fatty Acid Type, the Caprylic Acid segment held the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Various beneficial properties of this type of fatty acid like antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties make it an ideal choice for treating various disorders like skin conditions, high cholesterol, digestive disorders and yeast infections, which results in the high demand for Caprylic Acid in the pharmaceutical sector.

In regards to the region, Europe held 35.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the expanding healthcare & pharmaceutical industry, increasing geriatric population, and continuously increasing demand for dietary & health supplement products.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Medium Chain Triglycerides market according to Source, Grade, Fatty Acid Type, Form, Application, and Region:

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Palm

Coconut

Others

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Medical Grade

Others

Fatty Acid Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Capric Acid

Caprylic Acid

Caproic Acid

Lauric Acid

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Dry

Liquid

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary & health supplements

Personal care & cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Medium Chain Triglycerides market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

