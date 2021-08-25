Silicone Additives Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global silicone additives market is forecast to reach USD 2,539.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly as the demand for silicone additives are growing remarkably in the painting & coating and plastic composite applications. The sanitary & skin safe formulation and food safe additives offer less toxicity and have a wide application base due to its safe usage in critical applications. Rheology modifiers, lubricating agents, and adhesive additives are some of the high used functions of the silicone additives in the paper, paint and adhesive & sealant industries.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the highest growth rate of 8.1% in the period 2019 — 2026, owing to its upswing in demand for the silicone additives in the top growing industries like painting & coatings and personal care products in countries such as India and China.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu, Dow Corning, BYK Additives, Siltech, Supreme Silicones, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Elkem.

The Silicone Additives market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Silicone Additives market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

Functions Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Rheology Modifiers

Dissolving Additives

Adhesive Additives

Lubricating Agents

Water & Abrasion Resistance

Defoaming Agents

Others

Performance Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

High Temperature Resistant

Glazing & Transparent

Neutral Cure

Food Safe

Sanitary & Skin Safe

Frame Sealant

Other Specialty

End-Usages Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Plastic Composites

Paper Industries

Paints & Coatings

Foods & Beverages

Adhesives & Sealants

Petroleum Industries

Home & Personal Care

Others

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

