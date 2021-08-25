Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cerium oxide nanoparticles market was valued at USD 257 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,135 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 19.8%. Cerium is a rare earth material that belongs to a lanthanide group of elements. Cerium reacts with oxygen to form cerium oxide nanoparticles, which have a wide range of applications across all fields. Cerium element is found in abundance, which has increased its importance in various biochemical, biomedical, and catalytic applications like low-temperature water-shift reaction, solar cells, oxygen sensors, auto-exhaust catalysts, glass polishing materials, cosmetics, and oxidation-resistant coatings. In small quantities, these are added to the end-products to improve the product’s performance. However, excess use of cerium oxide nanoparticles can lead to toxicity. Cerium oxide has gained considerable importance in the medical field owing to its excellent self-regenerating antioxidant properties. It serves as a promising antioxidant for the treatment of various oxidative stress-related diseases. One of the significant challenges that still need to be solved is the safe and efficient use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in the pharmacological agents since nanoparticles tend to agglomerate, which can lead to toxicity and detrimental side-effects.

The Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market report offers latest updates on the COVID-19 situation of the market, as well as the profound changes that followed the outbreak. In the COVID-19 Impact Analysis section of the report, major focus has been laid on the severe effects of the pandemic on the industry’s functioning. Moreover, market experts at Reports and Data offer research-backed insights into the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles industry and identify the key barriers to industry growth. The aim of this report is to enable businesses to optimize their growth strategies and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

Leading Market Competitors: Cerion (US), Plasmachem (Germany), American Elements (US), Inframat Advanced Materials (US), NYACOL Nano Technologies (US), Nanophase Technologies (US), Meliorum Technologies, SkySpring Nanomaterials, American Elements, Strem Chemicals.

Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segmentation:

Form Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dispersion

Powder

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Catalyst

Biomedical

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

Polishing

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cosmetic

Chemical

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-wise Segmentation of the Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to purchase this report:

The industry analysis report offers actionable insights into the global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles industry and discusses the major growth propellers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges existing in the market.

The report closely investigates the present and historical market scenarios to help readers predict the market situation over the next seven years.

The report systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market, and, at the same time, highlights their long-term business expansion strategies.

In-depth scrutiny of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles business landscape with accurate market projections for the forecast period.

