Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Share, Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market is forecast to reach USD 7.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethylene propylene diene monomer is a copolymer of propylene, ethylene, and a small amount of non-conjugated diene monomers which provide cross-linking sites for vulcanization.

EPDM elastomers have excellent ozone/weathering, heat, and aging resistance. These copolymers exhibit perfect electrical insulation, compression set, and low-temperature properties, but only decent physical strength properties. They have very good resistance to chemicals as well. EDPMs are not compatible with mineral and synthetic di-ester lubricants and hydrocarbon fuels and solvents. They also have poor flame resistance.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, LANXESS AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Carlisle Companies Inc., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., JSR Corporation, Lion Elastomers, Firestone Building Products Company, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc., among others.

The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Seals and Gaskets

Tires and Tubes

Weather-Stripping

Wire & Cable

Electric Insulation

Roofing Membranes

Oil Additives

Radiators

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer goods

Building and Construction

Medical

Electronic and Electrical

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

