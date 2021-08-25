Flight Data Recorder Market Outlook : How much will the Flight Data Recorder industry share grow during the forecast timeline?

Flight Data Recorder Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Aerospace data recorders are basically electronic devices that are used to record or collect any electronic signals sent to the aircraft as well as to record the conversation between the pilots and the on board crews and air traffic controller. Flight data recorder market is witnessing significant growth, mainly due to the rapidly rising air passenger traffic and the subsequent demand for more aircraft feel to manage the increasing air traffic.

Modernization of aircraft fleets with the latest technology, and stringent government regulations, are some of the other primary factors driving the demand in the flight data recorder market. The rising demand for accurate and precise flight data among the airline operators and defense forces, also adds to the market growth.

In 2019, the market size of Flight Data Recorder is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flight Data Recorder.

Leading key players of Flight Data Recorder Market are Honeywell International, Teledyne Technologies, AstroNova, SLN Technologies, FLHYT Aerospace Solutions, Leonardo DRS, RUAG Group, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, L-3 Technologies, Universal Avionics Systems

The opportunities for Flight Data Recorder in recent future is the global demand for Flight Data Recorder Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Flight Data Recorder Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder, Data Logger

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Flight Data Recorder market is the incresing use of Flight Data Recorder in Military Application, Civil Application and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Flight Data Recorder market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

