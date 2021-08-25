Influenza Diagnostics Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The growing incidence of influenza and the increasing need for rapid and accurate testing is propelling the market demand.

The global Influenza Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 1.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is growing due to the increase in the incidence of influenza all over the world. An increase in the geriatric population, coupled with increasing rising prevalence of chronic diseases, is driving market demand. The emergence of advanced technologies, development in therapies, and growing funding by the government in research and development for influenza diagnostics are other factors that are boosting the demand of the market.

The cost of healthcare is increasing over time, and new diagnostic tests approval is a whole complex regulatory framework that takes up a lot of time. These factors are limiting the market growth. The prevalence of influenza in different forms and affecting more and more people with increased intensity. The Spanish influenza pandemic in 1918 and the Ebola outbreak in the year 2014-2016 are examples of the havoc the disease can wreak. This has created a cause of concern among the government and the World Health Organizations. There is a dire need for new and effective therapy to prevent the spread. In 2018, there were 69,007 people diagnosed from the disease out of which 67,733 suffered from type A virus while 1,274 with the type B. The virus is continuously growing in the South-East Asia region.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Influenza Diagnostics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hologic Inc., Diasorin SA, Becton Dickinson Company, Meridian Bioscience, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Luminex Corporation, and Genmark Diagnostics, Inc., among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Flu Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Type A

Type B

Type C

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Point of Care Testing

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Influenza Diagnostics market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Influenza Diagnostics market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

