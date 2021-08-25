ICU Beds Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

An upsurge in demand by many end-use healthcare units for a rapid adoption of endless numbers of new ICU beds globally for the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Global ICU Beds Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2027. The global ICU Beds market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to the growing prevalence of the intensive care units in various healthcare verticals due to rising critical diseases, geriatric patients, pediatric deformity, chronic diseases, and epidemic novel diseases, ICU beds are predominantly being in demand. Specialization in design and advanced technological functions make it disparate from the ordinary hospital beds. Technological breakthroughs such as smart bed systems, remote or centralized control systems, multiple functions customizations for enhanced comfort, protective railing & barrier for fall protection, advanced monitoring sensors for health tracking, and many other futuristic solutions are some of flagship offerings provided by the key players that keep the ICU beds market highly competitive and open up many profitable opportunities for capital investment.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global ICU Beds Market:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Linet Group SE, Stiegelmeyer-Group, Medtronic PLC, Meditech (India) PVT. LTD, and Medline Industries, Inc., among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Electric or Motorized

Semi-Electric or Hybrid

Mechanical or Manual

Control Panel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Remote

Touch

Switch

Revolving Gear

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Alloy With Powder Coated

ABS

Others

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Up to Three Functions

Up to Five Functions

Up to Seven Functions & Above

CPR Functions

Castors

Head & Foot Board

Side Railing

Monitors

Cameras

Sensors

Others

ICU Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Traditional Medical ICU (TMICU) General Surgical

Cardiac Care Unit (CCU)

Neonatal ICU (NICU)

Pediatric ICU (PICU)

Trauma ICU (TICU)

Psychiatric ICU (PICU)

Post-Anesthesia CU (PACU)

High-Dependency Unit (HDU)

Mobile ICU (MICU)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

General & Acute Care Hospitals District State Urban Rural

Multi-Specialty Hospitals Pediatric Cardiac Cancer Rehabilitation Psychiatric Others

Specialized Hospitals Pediatric Cardiac Cancer Rehabilitation Psychiatric Others

Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASC)

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global ICU Beds market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the ICU Beds market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

