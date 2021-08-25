Biomaterials Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, hike in the geriatric population, and significant technological advancements in the biomaterials industry are expected to drive the growth of the Biomaterials market in the forecast period.

the global Biomaterials market was valued at USD 108.6 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 296.40 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8%. A biomaterial is a substance or blends other than drugs that are derived from synthetic or natural sources. According to the U.S. National Institute of Health, such materials can be utilized whenever to substitute absolutely or incompletely any organ, tissue, or body function to improve individual life. Moreover, these can be useful in different advanced medical technologies such, plastic surgery, drug delivery devices, tissue engineering, and other medical implants. For instance, Metallic biomaterials are generally utilized in orthopedic procedures for bone support and replacement, as they are durable and resistant to weakness corruption. They are used in dental, cardiovascular, and cosmetic surgeries. Moreover, metals are used in neuromuscular stimulation devices because of their excellent electrical conductivity, thus driving the growth of the market for the forecast period.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Biomaterials Market:

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017- 2027)

Ceramic Calcium Phosphate Aluminium Oxide Calcium Sulfate Carbon Zirconia Glass

Metallic Gold and silver alloys Cobalt-Chrome Alloy Titanium and its alloys Stainless Steel

Polymeric Nylon Silicon Rubber Polyetheretherketone Polyester Acrylic Glass Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride

Natural Alginates Chitin Cellulose Collagen and Gelatin Fibrin Hyaluronic Acid Silk

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017- 2027)

Cardiovascular Sensors Stents Pacemakers Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Vascular Grafts Guidewires Others

Ophthalmology Lens Intraoccular Contact Synthetic Corneas Occular Tissue Replacement Others

Orthopedic Viscosupplementation Orthobiologics Joint Replacement Biomaterials Spine Biomaterials Others

Plastic Surgery Soft Tissue Fillers Bioengineered Skins Facial Wrinkle Treatment Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries Peripheral Nerve Repair Acellular Dermal Matrices Others

Neurology Shunting Systems Cortical Neural Prosthetics Hydrogel Scaffold for CNS repair Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation Others

Tissue Engineering

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Biomaterials market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Biomaterials market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

