Biobanks Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Increasing emphasis on genetic testing is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global biobanks market is expected to reach USD 80.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for stem cell preservation of newborns is instrumental in fuelling the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to e suffering from thalassemia in India. Constant researches are being carried out all over the world to study the usage of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cell for the treatment of fatal diseases.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Biobanks Market:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd., Hamilton Company, VWR Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Promega Corporation, and Chart Industries Inc., among others.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Disease-Oriented Biobanks

Population-Based Biobanks

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manual Storage

Automated Storage

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Equipment

Consumables

Software

Services

Specimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Human Organs

Human Tissues

Stem Cells

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Therapeutics

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Biobanks market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Biobanks market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

