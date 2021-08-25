Sensor Patch Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The increasing need for sensor patches among the diabetic patient and growing geriatric population is expected to drive the market demand.

The global Sensor Patch market is forecast to reach USD 13.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The key factors propelling the growth of the market are an increase in disposable income, and consumers’ inclination towards wearable devices for diagnosis is driving the market growth. The growing drift of the internet of things (IoT), development in the automotive industry, rising use in smartphones, and enhancement in sensors will encourage market growth.

High incidences of diabetes and other diseases, especially among the elderly, is creating a need to monitor the patient continuously for irregularities. Consumers are more inclined to wearable devices for monitoring in the healthcare sector. A rise in the adoption of portable and wireless devices is another factor supporting market growth. More parents are adopting diagnostic sensors for infants, which will also encourage market growth.

A limiting factor is the assimilation of sensors with the devices, as it is a very costly process. It also causes skin rashes and nausea. An increase in the demand for the sensor patch by the consumers, coupled with a gush in the fitness sector, is providing ample opportunities for the market.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Sensor Patch Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Irhythm Technologies, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Gentag, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Kenzen Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., and Vitalconnect, Inc., among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Conductometric

Amperometric

Potentiometric

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Temperature Sensor Patch

Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

Heart Rate Sensor Patch

ECG Sensor Patch

Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

Others

Wearable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Wristwear

Footwear

Neckwear

Bodywear

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monitoring

Diagnostics

Medical Therapeutics

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Fitness And Sports

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Sensor Patch market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Sensor Patch market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

