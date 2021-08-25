Organic Medicinal Herbs Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Extensive research about herbal medicines, and numerous applications of herbal medicine, increasing demand for natural medicines are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Organic Medicinal Herbs during forecast period.

the global Organic Medicinal Herbs market was valued at USD 346.03 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 533.21 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.37%. With the rising public awareness and the global demand of efficacious herbal products, the organic cultivation of medicinal plants is the need of the hour. In organic farming, crop cultivation depends on the use of organic (natural) ingredients and avoids the use of synthetic chemical inputs (herbicides, fertilizers, pesticides), and genetically modified organism seeds.

Consumers in developed countries are becoming more attentive to natural products; and are demanding more information on the ingredients and the additives found in their food, drink and health products – including information on processes used to grow the plant raw materials used in the products they are purchasing. In some situations they are also willing to pay higher prices. The demand for local, organic herbs is rapidly growing with the recovery of herbalism and cohesive medicine.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Organic Medicinal Herbs Market:

Young Living, Symrise AG, Firmenich, Worlee Group, Kangcare Bioindustry Co, Ltd, Sunrise Nutrachem, Organic Spices, Inc., Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Native Extracts Pty Ltd and New Zealand Botanicals among others

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Herb (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Echinacea

Rosemary

Sage

Myrtle

Thyme

NML

Chives

Mint

Multi-herb Products

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Leaves

Roots

Fruits

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Extracts

Essential Oil

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Powder

Liquid

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medicinal

Functional food & beverage

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Organic Medicinal Herbs market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Organic Medicinal Herbs market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

