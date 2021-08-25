Precision Oncology Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The advancement in healthcare is beneficial for patients, the pharmaceutical industry, and society. The global Precision Oncology market is forecast to reach USD 99.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Precision oncology categories, recent advances in cancer care have been closely associated with genomic medicine. Knowing the genetic mutations of unique tumors holds the promise of giving practitioners a higher capacity to command specific prescriptions to fight specific tumors types. Although, only a few tumors and tumor types have been correlated with specific genetic mutations. In some forms of breast cancer, doctors instantly have years of expertise in genomic analysis to determine the most appropriate methods for their patients.

Physicians immediately can use DNA testing to look for the mutation of the gene; meanwhile, women with a family story of breast or ovarian cancer. Additionally, the combination of big data healthcare organizations with pharma & biotech corporations is likely to support market growth. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about the possible applications of precision medication and the compensation policies and regulatory framework is expected to hamper the market extension.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Precision Oncology Market:

Eagle Genomics, ASEBIO, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, NanoString Technologies, Inc. NeoGenomics, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN, Tepnel Pharma Services, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Healthcare Data Companies

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Big data Analytics

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companies Diagnostics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumable

Instruments

Services

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Precision Oncology market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Precision Oncology market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

