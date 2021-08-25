Retail Analytics Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The global retail analytics market is forecast to reach USD 19.84 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The process of providing analytical data on the supply chain movement, inventory levels, sales, and consumer demand, among others, is known as retail analytics. These data are crucial for marketing and making procurement decisions. Retail analytics gives detailed customer insights into the process and business of the organization with solutions for improvement.

Retail analytics helps make better choices, efficiently run businesses, and deliver improved customer service analytics. The field of retail analytics is more than superficial data analysis. It uses techniques such as data discovery and data mining to clean data to produce business insights that can be applied in the short run.

The key market dynamics highlighted in the report include major market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and threats. The latest market intelligence study offers precise market projections including forecast market share and market size in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Going ahead, the Retail Analytics market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

Key participants Oracle, IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Fujitsu, SAS Institute, Manthan, Tableau Software Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, and HCL Technologies Limited, among others.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Retail Analytics market on the basis of component, business functions, organization size, deployment mode, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Software

Services

Business Functions Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Customer Management

Strategy and Planning

Marketing and Merchandizing

In-store Operation

Supply Chain Management

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

On-Premises

On-Demand

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Online

Offline

Global Retail Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Retail Analytics market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Retail Analytics market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

