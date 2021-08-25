Speech Analytics Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The speech analytics market is expected to reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Speech analytics is used to detect and analyze spoken words that produce structure to interactions and exhibit information buried in the communication between the customer contact centers and companies. Speech analytics adoption maximizes workforce enforcement and improves customer experience.

Growing focus on higher customer satisfaction is one of the essential factors kindling the growth of this market. Cloud-based speech analytics solutions are anticipated to develop the speech analytics. As a result, it will present growth opportunities for the market.

The report covers market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, trends and strategies for this market. It also traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. The report offers a panoramic overview of the market to help stakeholders, investors, clients, and vendors to make informed decisions.

Market Overview:

The information communication industry is crucial component of all major sectors including BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and transportation & logistics, among other industries. Emerging technologies, advanced solutions, newer applications, and cross industry integration are some of the key few areas of interest in the ICT market.

Massive investments in ICT assets across the globe, including computer hardware, software, and internet, and broadband infrastructure is favoring the industry growth. Moreover, rise in developments across various segments such as internet, software, wireless networks, computers, social networking, and other services will positively impact the growth of the information and communication technologies market during the forecast period.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

The Key players in the Speech Analytics Market include Verint Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NICE Ltd., CallMiner Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Aspect Software Inc., Castel Communications, Clarabridge Inc., Zoom International, and Calabrio Inc

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the ICT industry. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to bring newer and better technologies for enhanced consumer experience.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

The report segments the Speech Analytics market on the basis of product types, technology, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment, thereby providing offering lucrative investment opportunities for investors, and clients.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Component, Application, Organization, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Premise

Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Retail and Ecommerce

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

