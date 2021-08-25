Embedded Analytics Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

The embedded analytics market is expected to reach USD 86.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Embedded analytics is an emerging means for data analysis where users can investigate data across various business applications and workflows and make valuable decisions. Most of the companies are shifting towards embedded analytics due to the combined structure of the business application and BI tools in a particular suite. The conventional BI tools obtain insights from data analysis and needs support for real-time business decisions. In opposition, Embedded Analytics produces insight and action in the same circumstances by combining analytics within business application to establish real-time business decisions. The report also discusses the key segments of the Embedded Analytics market along with market drivers, restraints, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide insightful information about the competitive landscape of the market. The Global Embedded Analytics Market has been assessed using an extensive mixture of primary and secondary research along with the benchmark research methodologies.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

The Key players in the Embedded Analytics Market include IBM Corporation, Birst, Inc., Logi Analytics, Information Builders, Microstrategy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Opentext Corporation, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies, Inc., and TIBCO.

The information and communication technology industry has witnessed a robust growth in terms of revenue and development in the recent past and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of digitalization, cloud services and Internet of Things (IoT), increasing demand for technologically advanced devices are boosting global market revenue growth. Rising number of internet users, high penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, computers, high utilization of ICT in several sectors such as hospital and healthcare, or financial services, and rising concerns about data storage and security are further fueling market growth. Moreover, increasing need for managing large data, and high investments in research & development activities by market players to develop enhanced products are supporting growth of the global Embedded Analytics market.

The global Embedded Analytics report is an investigative study of the global market and has been added by Reports and Data to its extensive database. It discusses in detail the market segmentation based on the product types offered by the Embedded Analytics market along with application scope, end-use industries, and key regions of the world. It also offers key insights into the factors influencing the segment revenue growth and market share and revenue CAGR for each segment. Regional analysis studies key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with regards to export/import, production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends, and presence of key manufacturers/companies in each major region.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Component, Application, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Premise

Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer goods

Others

The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the Embedded Analytics Market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key vendors in the Embedded Analytics Market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Embedded Analytics Market?

