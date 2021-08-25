IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2020–2027

The IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market is expected to reach USD 70.87 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. IT operations analytics (ITOA) is a developing technology adopted by various businesses to understand intricate patterns. The systems are intended to clean the massive amount of data utilizing numerical algorithms and other extraction mechanisms to recover vital information. Digitization trend is inspiring the SME’s and other large businesses to opt for IT infrastructure, further accelerating the growth in choosing IT operational analytics solutions. Therefore, boosting the increase in revenue of the global market. The key market dynamics highlighted in the report include major market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and threats. The latest market intelligence study offers precise market projections including forecast market share and market size in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Going ahead, the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

The Key players in the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market include Evolven Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, ExtraHop Networks, Prelert Inc., VMware Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, End User, Application, Technology, Organization, and region:\

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Premise

Cloud

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Real-time Log Analytics

Application Performance Management

Infrastructure Management

Network and Security Management

Others

Global IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

5.4. Market positioning

5.5. Strategy Benchmarking

5.6. Vendor Landscape

Continue……

