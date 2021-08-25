Humectants Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Humectants Market was valued at USD 20.06 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 35.4 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. It is the agent that prevent moisture loss and keep the surface hydrated and moisturized and can be found in various cosmetic products like creams, gels, lip balms and lotions. They are even used in F&B industry to retain the moisture and keep them fresh for a longer duration while increasing their shelf-life. Apart from moisturization, it provides other benefits like exfoliation, enhancing the texture, makes skin soft and smooth and prevents dryness.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 7.1 % and 7.0% CAGR, respectively. Growing demand for humectants as additives and moisturizing agents in cosmetic industry is fueling up the industry.

As of 2018, Sugar alcohol segment is the dominating Humectants which holds 42.4% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America regions.

Moisture affects the microbial activity that accelerates certain chemical changes leading to a change in the texture, taste, color and aroma of product. Humectants prevent this by controlling the moisture changes in the product due to its surrounding humidity fluctuations.

Humectants can be synthetic and natural. Salt and sugar are the most commonly used natural humectants in industry while some of the natural humectants like honey, egg yolk, egg white and molasses are used to keep it fresh for a longer duration.

In military and space industry, the demand has increased significantly, and it can maintain the quality of meat products for a longer period of time without the need for refrigeration.

Cargill (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.). E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), BASF SE, Lubrizol, Lipo Chemicals, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Batory Foods.

The report further studies the major competitors of the Humectants market in the industry to provide comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. Key factors such as productivity, manufacturing and production capacity, demand and supply ratio, among others. Moreover, the report also analyses the key business initiatives undertaken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others, to cater to the growing global demand and gain a robust footing in the market.

The report further segments Humectants market on the basis of product types, applications, technology, end-use, and others. It also offers insights into the segments expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period and the key trends and demands influencing the revenue growth of the segment.

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Synthetic

Natural Animal-based Plant-based



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Sugar alcohol

Glycerol

Alpha hydroxyl acids & Polysaccharides

Glycols

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food & Beverages Bakery & confectionery products Beverages Functional & Nutritional food Others

Oral & Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Others

The regional analysis includes examinations of the major geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers import/export ratio, supply and demand trends, consumption patterns, production and consumption ratio, revenue generation, revenue share, market share, market size, technological advancements, government regulations, gross profit and margin, and other key factors. It also offers a country-wise analysis to provide in-depth assessment of the regional spread of the Humectants market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



