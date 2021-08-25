Nut Milk Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Nut Milk Market is projected to reach USD 48.46 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. The product is often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from CMA, LI, phenylketonuria, radioiodine cancer, eczema, eyesight problem, weaker bone density, hypercholesterolemia, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues. Nut Milk has been a great alternative, and many almond based food & beverage products are being produced to support the demand chain formed by the consumers.

The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nut Milk market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry vertical either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic product. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Nut Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature’s Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Nut Milk market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Soy Milk

Nut Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Oat Milk

Hemp Milk

Cashew Milk

Hazelnut Milk

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

