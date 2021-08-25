Nurse Call Systems Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Nurse Call Systems market” and its expanding nature. The Nurse Call Systems market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Nurse Call Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Nurse Call Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Nurse Call Systems market have also been involved in the study.

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Nurse Call Systems market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Wireless Nurse Call Systems is expected to account for the Largest Market Share Over the Forecast Period

Under the modality segmentation of the nurse call systems market, the wireless nurse call systems segment is expected to have the largest market size over the forecast period.

Day-to-day technological advancements have brought wide opportunities in healthcare. Hospital is one of the end users, which has been a main beneficiary of the technological advancements.

The wireless nurse call systems in hospitals are very crucial systems that enable and ensure proper care to the patients by the nurses. These systems are necessary, and the benefits make a legitimate difference. Wireless nurse call and notification systems are required to be very quick, accurate, and reliable. Wireless nurse call systems are gaining more popularity because of the ease and comfort in operating. In the wireless nurse call systems, there are no wires, and nurses have the option of wearing a device for providing immediate alerts to the patients. The segment is expected to have the largest market share due to the growing awareness about wireless nurse call systems.

North dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North is expected to dominate the nurse call systems market over the forecast period due to the well-established healthcare system and the high adoption of digital healthcare in the region. In this region, the is expected to have the largest market share owing to better reimbursement facilities, such as Medicare.

According to Medicare, approximately USD 2.1 billion reimbursement costs can be saved by initiating nurse call systems in the hospitals and care centers. There is an increased demand for mobility of nurse call systems, which has increased competition among the major players to offer a higher level of integrated nurse call systems.

Hence, with the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and the growing demand for advanced healthcare systems among the aging population, along with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the market in this region is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Nurse Call Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population with Increasing Need for Digital Healthcare

4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Hospitals Adopting Nurse Call Systems

4.2.3 Growing Investments from Public and Private Sectors in Digital Healthcare Systems

4.2.4 Technological Advancement in Nurse Call Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost in the Implementation of Nurse Call Systems

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness among Staff for Proper Management and Installation of Nurse Call Systems

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Nurse Call Intercoms Systems

5.1.2 Basic Audio/Visual Nurse Call Systems

5.1.3 IP-based Nurse Call Systems

5.1.4 Digital and Mobile Nurse Call Systems

5.2 By Modality

5.2.1 Wireless Nurse Call Systems

5.2.2 Wired Nurse Call Systems

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital and Specialty Clinic

5.3.2 Assisted Living Center

5.3.3 Long-term Healthcare Facility

5.3.4 Nursing Home

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alfawaves Inc.

6.1.2 Ascom Group

6.1.3 Bec Integrated Solutions LLC

6.1.4 Cornell Communications

6.1.5 Fujian Huanyutong Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Hill-Rom Services Inc.

6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.8 Jeron Electronics Systems Inc.

6.1.9 Systems Technologies

6.1.10 Tektone

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

