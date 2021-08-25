You are Here
Orphan Drugs Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Orphan Drugs

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Orphan Drugs market” and its expanding nature. The Orphan Drugs market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The orphan drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include market exclusivity for orphan drug developers, the rising prevalence of rare diseases, and favorable government policies.
  • The market is expected to register an increased CAGR during the forecast period because the prevalence of rare diseases among the global population has been increasing in recent years. To tackle this issue, both developing and developed countries have formulated regulations that promote the development of drugs for rare diseases, as well as make sure that these drugs are easily available to the patients. Currently, the average approval time for non-orphan drugs is around 13 months and the same for orphan drugs is much less at around 10 months. The an Union has implemented similar policies for the development of these drugs and the an governments have individually implemented these policies in their countries. Some of these are Italy’s AIFA 5% Fund, Belgium’s Special Solidarity Fund, and ’s Temporary Authorizations for use. Even the countries in Asia-Pacific have also followed similar steps with countries like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan with initiatives like the Revised Orphan Drug Regulations and Orphan Drugs Guidelines (2003). These initiatives offered tax credits and subsidies to both the patient as well as the pharmaceutical companies. These policies in various countries around the world have evolved the market studied, that has been growing at a healthy rate in recent years.

    Key Manufacturers

  • AbbVie
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Biogen
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche AG
  • Bristol
  • Myers Squibb Company
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals
  • Amgen
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Orphan Drugs market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Orphan Drugs market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Orphan Drugs market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Orphan drugs can be defined as a molecule intended to treat a rare disease. The rare disease, as the name suggests, has a low prevalence rate and has been defined differently across geographical locations.

    TOC of Orphan Drugs Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Orphan Drugs market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Orphan Drugs Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Orphan Drugs market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Orphan Drugs market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Orphan Drugs market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Orphan Drugs market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Orphan Drugs market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Biological Orphan Drug is Expected to Account for the Highest Market Share

    In the type of drug segment, biological orphan drug may register the highest market share and is expected to grow at a good pace, during the forecast period. This high market share is due to the higher cost of biological drugs compared to non-biological ones. The recent trend of approval of biological orphan drugs for multiple indication has resulted in growth and has been an encouraging factor for new and established market players to enter in this market. Another reason is that the biological drugs have been used for treating rare disease for a long time. The most focused orphan disease, i.e., cancer, which has a higher prevalence rate in the developed world, has been effectively treated by biological drugs with fewer side effects.

    North Dominates the Market and Expected to do the same in the Forecast Period

    North currently dominates the market for orphan drugs and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North n region, the holds the largest market share. One of the reasons for market growth is that in the United States, a drug designated orphan drug status receives seven years of marketing exclusivity upon FDA approval for a specific indication, tax credits, and user fee waiver. Since 2013, the new indication approvals have increased greatly.

    Study objectives of Orphan Drugs Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Orphan Drugs market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Orphan Drugs market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Orphan Drugs market trends that influence the global Orphan Drugs market

    Detailed TOC of Orphan Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Market Exclusivity for Orphan Drug Developers
    4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Rare Diseases
    4.2.3 Favorable Government Policies
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Per Patient Treatment Cost
    4.3.2 Limited Patient Pool for Clinical Trials and Product Marketing
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Drug Type
    5.1.1 Biological
    5.1.2 Non-Biological
    5.2 By Top Selling Drugs
    5.2.1 Revlimid
    5.2.2 Rituxan
    5.2.3 Copaxone
    5.2.4 Opdivo
    5.2.5 Keytruda
    5.2.6 Imbruvica
    5.2.7 Avonex
    5.2.8 Sensipar
    5.2.9 Soliris
    5.2.10 Other Top Selling Drugs
    5.3 By Disease Type
    5.3.1 Oncology
    5.3.2 Hematology
    5.3.3 Neurology
    5.3.4 Cardiovascular
    5.3.5 Other Disease Types
    5.4 By Phase
    5.4.1 Phase I
    5.4.2 Phase II
    5.4.3 Phase III
    5.4.4 Phase IV
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North
    5.5.1.1 US
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.2
    5.5.2.1 Germany
    5.5.2.2 UK
    5.5.2.3
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Rest of
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South Korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.4.1 GCC
    5.5.4.2 South Africa
    5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5 South
    5.5.5.1 Brazil
    5.5.5.2 Argentina
    5.5.5.3 Rest of South

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 AbbVie
    6.1.2 Celgene Corporation
    6.1.3 Biogen
    6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
    6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
    6.1.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
    6.1.7 Alexion Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.8 Amgen
    6.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
    6.1.10 Jazz Pharmaceuticals

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

