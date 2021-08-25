Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Orthopedic Prosthetics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Orthopedic Prosthetics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Electric-Powered Prosthetics are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type
For amputees, being fitted for a limb prosthesis is definitely a significant first footstep to recovery and regaining independence. However, one important decision patients need to make regarding a prosthetic limb is choosing between an electric or body-powered prosthesis. Electric prostheses, also commonly known as myoelectric prostheses, are controlled using electric signals which are actually created by the body muscles. Specifically, these electric-powered prosthetics work by using the user’s existing muscles in the residual limb in order to control the functions of the prosthetic device itself. A sensor present within the device is able to obtain electrical signals from these muscles. Then it translates those signals into movements and executes the demands properly. Hence, these have become a great option for those who want a natural-looking prosthesis that utilizes existing nerves for functional use.
North Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
The key factors driving the growth of the market in North include the direct presence of key regional players, strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North n orthopedic prosthetics market include the use of new polymer material and development of prosthetic device as per the functional need of patients. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing lightweight, yet highly long-lasting orthopedic prosthetics to satisfy the needs of the users.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Orthopedic Prosthetics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Orthopedic Prosthetics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Orthopedic Prosthetics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Orthopedic Prosthetics ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Orthopedic Prosthetics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Orthopedic Prosthetics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Orthopedic Prosthetics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Orthopedic Prosthetics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Orthopedic Prosthetics market trends that influence the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market
Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Trauma Cases and Accidental Injuries
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Osteosarcoma
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies
4.3.2 High Cost of Prosthetic Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics
5.1.2 Lower Extremity Prosthetics
5.1.3 Sockets
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Conventional
5.2.2 Electric-Powered
5.2.3 Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Prosthetic Centers
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Blatchford Ltd
6.1.2 Bock Healthcare Gmbh
6.1.3 DePuy Synthes
6.1.4 Fillauer LLC
6.1.5 Ohio Willow Wood Co.
6.1.6 Smith And Nephew PLC
6.1.7 Stryker Corporation
6.1.8 Touch Bionics Inc.
6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
