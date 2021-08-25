Pediatric Clinical Trials Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Pediatric Clinical Trials Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Pediatric Clinical Trials market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Phase ll Segment under Phase-wise Segmentation is expected to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period
Phase II is the step after Phase l for any biopharmaceutical company to proceed where clinical efficacy or biological activity (‘proof of concept’ studies) and optimum dose to show biological activity with minimal side-effects (‘definite dose-finding’ studies) are performed in 100-300 patients with the specific disease. The time period is several months to two years in most scenarios. The success rate in this phase drops down sharply, and as per the US FDA, the successful trials moving forward are around 33%. As per the clinicaltrials.gov, nearly 5,849 studies are currently in process 2019 with active study undergoing. Owin
Market Overview:
Detailed TOC of Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Pediatric Medicine
4.2.2 Shifting In-house Clinical Trials to CROs
4.2.3 Increasing Burden of Pediatric Diseases, such as Diabetes
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Ethical Issues in Pediatric Research
4.3.2 Small Size of Study Population
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Phase
5.1.1 Phase I
5.1.2 Phase II
5.1.3 Phase III
5.1.4 Phase IV
5.2 By Study Design
5.2.1 Treatment Studies
5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial
5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial
5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial
5.2.2 Observational Studies
5.2.2.1 Cohort Study
5.2.2.2 Case-Control Study
5.2.2.3 Cross-Sectional Study
5.2.2.4 Ecological Study
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
6.1.3 Covance Inc.
6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.1.5 ICON plc
6.1.6 IQVIA
6.1.7 Novartis AG
6.1.8 Pfizer, Inc.
6.1.9 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
6.1.10 Syneos Health Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
