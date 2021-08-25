Refurbished Medical Devices Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

“Refurbished Medical Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Refurbished Medical Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Medical Imaging Equipment is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Product Type
Medical imaging is the process of making a visual representation of the interior of the body for medical intervention. These instruments help in establishing a database of normal anatomy and physiology of internal organs so that any abnormality can be noticed immediately. The medical imaging equipment includes X-ray machines, ultrasound systems, MRI machines, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging systems (pet, spect, and pet/CT), among others. Majority of the clinics and hospitals that have purchased, used, or refurbished medical equipment generally have neutral-to-positive experiences with the purchase. Most end users have been found to indicate that they purchased used or refurbished equipment due to budgetary constraints.
North dominates the Market and expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
North dominates the global market, due to the high incidence of various chronic .diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. In addition to that, supportive regulatory policies for selling and using refurbished medical equipment are also expected to drive the growth of this market in North .
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Refurbished Medical Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Refurbished Medical Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Refurbished Medical Devices market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Refurbished Medical Devices market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Refurbished Medical Devices market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Refurbished Medical Devices ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Refurbished Medical Devices market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Refurbished Medical Devices space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Refurbished Medical Devices market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Refurbished Medical Devices Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Refurbished Medical Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Refurbished Medical Devices market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Refurbished Medical Devices market trends that influence the global Refurbished Medical Devices market
Detailed TOC of Refurbished Medical Devices Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Cost Containment Pressure on Healthcare Organizations
4.2.2 Large Inventory of Old or Used Medical Devices
4.2.3 Rising Trend of Medical Tourism
4.2.4 Growing Rate of Private Healthcare Institutions
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Quality Issues of Refurbished Medical Equipment among End Users
4.3.2 Reluctance to Purchase Refurbished Medical Equipment Among Public Healthcare Providers
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Medical Imaging Equipment
5.1.1.1 X-Ray Machines
5.1.1.2 Ultrasound Systems
5.1.1.3 MRI Machines
5.1.1.4 CT Scanners
5.1.1.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems (Pet, Spect, and Pet/CT)
5.1.1.6 Other Medical Imaging Equipment
5.1.2 Operating Room & Surgical Equipment
5.1.2.1 Anesthesia Machines
5.1.2.2 CO2 and Agent Monitors
5.1.2.3 Microscopes
5.1.2.4 Electrosurgical Units
5.1.2.5 Other Operating Room and Surgical Equipment
5.1.3 Patient Monitors
5.1.3.1 Multiparameter Monitors
5.1.3.2 Electrocardiography Devices (ECG)
5.1.3.3 Pulse Oximeters
5.1.3.4 Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors
5.1.4 Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment
5.1.5 Neurology Equipment
5.1.6 Endoscopy Equipment
5.1.7 Intensive Care Units
5.1.8 Other Medical Equipment
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agito medical A/S
6.1.2 Avante Health Solutions
6.1.3 Block Imaging International, Inc.
6.1.4 Everx Pvt Ltd.
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Integrity Medical systems Inc.
6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.8 Radio Oncology Systems Inc.
6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare Systems
6.1.10 Soma Technology
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
