Beta-Glucan Market Report 2021-2025 Global Industry Data, Analysis and Growth Forecasts by Type, Application and Region

Global “Beta-Glucan Market” specialized report covers all the recent trends including key developments in the global market in present and in future. Analyses of the global Beta-Glucan market trends along with the projections of CAGR (compound annual growth rates) are provided in the Beta-Glucan research report. The Beta-Glucan Market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

The following firms are included in the Beta-Glucan Market Report:

Bio Springer

Thai Foods International

Biotec Pharmacon

Lallemand

BioNutrients

Nutra Green

Chr. Hansen

Angel Yeast

AB Mauri

Specialty Biotech

Fuji Foods Corporation

Alltech Inc

Leiber

ABF Ingredients

Market by Type:

Cereal β-Glucans

Mushroom β-Glucans

Yeast β-Glucans Market by Application:

Food Additives

Flavorings