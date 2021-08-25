Global AI Recruitment market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2027 |SAP SE (Germany), Zoho Corporation (India), Google LLC (US)

Complete study of the global AI Recruitment market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global AI Recruitment industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on AI Recruitment production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3502176/global-and-united-states-ai-recruitment-market
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the AI Recruitment market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Candidate Discovery
Candidate Relationship Management
Job Market Forecasting
Ad Automation
Candidate Assessments
Others AI Recruitment
Segment by Application
IT and Telecommunication
Healthcare
Education
Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
SAP SE (Germany), Zoho Corporation (India), Google LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Automatic Data Processing LCC (US), Ultimate Software (US), SmartRecruiters (US), Jobvite (US), CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India), HireVue (US), Textio (US), Mya Systems Inc. (US), Talentrecruit (India), TalentMind (Singapore)
Enquire For Customization In The Report:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3502176/global-and-united-states-ai-recruitment-market
Frequently Asked Questions
Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the AI Recruitment market?
How is the competitive scenario of the AI Recruitment market?
Which are the key factors aiding the AI Recruitment market growth?
Which are the prominent players in the AI Recruitment market?
Which region holds the maximum share in the AI Recruitment market?
What will be the CAGR of the AI Recruitment market during the forecast period?
Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the AI Recruitment market?
What key trends are likely to emerge in the AI Recruitment market in the coming years?
What will be the AI Recruitment market size by 2027?
Which company held the largest share in the AI Recruitment market?
1.2.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Candidate Discovery
1.2.3 Candidate Relationship Management
1.2.4 Job Market Forecasting
1.2.5 Ad Automation
1.2.6 Candidate Assessments
1.2.7 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 IT and Telecommunication
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Education
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 AI Recruitment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 AI Recruitment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 AI Recruitment Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 AI Recruitment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 AI Recruitment Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 AI Recruitment Market Trends
2.3.2 AI Recruitment Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI Recruitment Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI Recruitment Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top AI Recruitment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI Recruitment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global AI Recruitment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global AI Recruitment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI Recruitment Revenue 3.4 Global AI Recruitment Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI Recruitment Revenue in 2020 3.5 AI Recruitment Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players AI Recruitment Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into AI Recruitment Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 AI Recruitment Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global AI Recruitment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global AI Recruitment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 AI Recruitment Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global AI Recruitment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global AI Recruitment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America AI Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America AI Recruitment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe AI Recruitment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific AI Recruitment Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America AI Recruitment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa AI Recruitment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 SAP SE (Germany)
11.1.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details
11.1.2 SAP SE (Germany) Business Overview
11.1.3 SAP SE (Germany) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.1.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development 11.2 Zoho Corporation (India)
11.2.1 Zoho Corporation (India) Company Details
11.2.2 Zoho Corporation (India) Business Overview
11.2.3 Zoho Corporation (India) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.2.4 Zoho Corporation (India) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Zoho Corporation (India) Recent Development 11.3 Google LLC (US)
11.3.1 Google LLC (US) Company Details
11.3.2 Google LLC (US) Business Overview
11.3.3 Google LLC (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.3.4 Google LLC (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Google LLC (US) Recent Development 11.4 IBM Corporation (US)
11.4.1 IBM Corporation (US) Company Details
11.4.2 IBM Corporation (US) Business Overview
11.4.3 IBM Corporation (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.4.4 IBM Corporation (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Development 11.5 Oracle Corporation (US)
11.5.1 Oracle Corporation (US) Company Details
11.5.2 Oracle Corporation (US) Business Overview
11.5.3 Oracle Corporation (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.5.4 Oracle Corporation (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Oracle Corporation (US) Recent Development 11.6 Automatic Data Processing LCC (US)
11.6.1 Automatic Data Processing LCC (US) Company Details
11.6.2 Automatic Data Processing LCC (US) Business Overview
11.6.3 Automatic Data Processing LCC (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.6.4 Automatic Data Processing LCC (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Automatic Data Processing LCC (US) Recent Development 11.7 Ultimate Software (US)
11.7.1 Ultimate Software (US) Company Details
11.7.2 Ultimate Software (US) Business Overview
11.7.3 Ultimate Software (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.7.4 Ultimate Software (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Ultimate Software (US) Recent Development 11.8 SmartRecruiters (US)
11.8.1 SmartRecruiters (US) Company Details
11.8.2 SmartRecruiters (US) Business Overview
11.8.3 SmartRecruiters (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.8.4 SmartRecruiters (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 SmartRecruiters (US) Recent Development 11.9 Jobvite (US)
11.9.1 Jobvite (US) Company Details
11.9.2 Jobvite (US) Business Overview
11.9.3 Jobvite (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.9.4 Jobvite (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Jobvite (US) Recent Development 11.10 CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India)
11.10.1 CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India) Company Details
11.10.2 CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India) Business Overview
11.10.3 CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.10.4 CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India) Recent Development 11.11 HireVue (US)
11.11.1 HireVue (US) Company Details
11.11.2 HireVue (US) Business Overview
11.11.3 HireVue (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.11.4 HireVue (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 HireVue (US) Recent Development 11.12 Textio (US)
11.12.1 Textio (US) Company Details
11.12.2 Textio (US) Business Overview
11.12.3 Textio (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.12.4 Textio (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Textio (US) Recent Development 11.13 Mya Systems Inc. (US)
11.13.1 Mya Systems Inc. (US) Company Details
11.13.2 Mya Systems Inc. (US) Business Overview
11.13.3 Mya Systems Inc. (US) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.13.4 Mya Systems Inc. (US) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Mya Systems Inc. (US) Recent Development 11.14 Talentrecruit (India)
11.14.1 Talentrecruit (India) Company Details
11.14.2 Talentrecruit (India) Business Overview
11.14.3 Talentrecruit (India) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.14.4 Talentrecruit (India) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Talentrecruit (India) Recent Development 11.15 TalentMind (Singapore)
11.15.1 TalentMind (Singapore) Company Details
11.15.2 TalentMind (Singapore) Business Overview
11.15.3 TalentMind (Singapore) AI Recruitment Introduction
11.15.4 TalentMind (Singapore) Revenue in AI Recruitment Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 TalentMind (Singapore) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.